At US$640, Is It Time To Put Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) On Your Watch List?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$730 and falling to the lows of US$596. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Align Technology's current trading price of US$640 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Align Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Align Technology

What is Align Technology worth?

Align Technology appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Align Technology’s ratio of 72.44x is above its peer average of 46.42x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Medical Equipment industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Align Technology’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Align Technology generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 95% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Align Technology. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ALGN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ALGN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALGN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ALGN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Align Technology.

If you are no longer interested in Align Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese property developer Fantasia just missed a $206 million repayment deadline, a sign that China's real estate woes extend beyond Evergrande

    Fantasia, worth $415 million, and its default add to fears that an imminent major collapse in China's property market could destabilize the entire country's economy.

  • Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Billionaire David Tepper is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 5 Stocks. Legendary investor, philanthropist and co-founder of the public equity investment fund Appaloosa Management, David […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Could Easily Double By 2023

    They're small now, but these multistate operators look well-placed to rocket ahead in the marijuana market.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Bet on These 4 Hot Tech Stocks Instead of Micron (MU)

    Here we pick four technology stocks that are better buys than Micron (MU), given the expected decline in bit shipments for the DRAM and NAND memory chips due to the industry-wide supply-chain hiccups.

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    It's not a hyper-growth tech stock, proving that outstanding returns can be achieved by owning simple and easy-to-understand businesses.

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has become a key player in the digital ad industry. The company takes a different approach than rivals like Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and it offers investors a rare combination of high growth and solid profitability. The Trade Desk has hardly scratched the surface of its market opportunity, and digital ad spend is still growing rapidly around the world.

  • Chinese Property Developer Fantasia Misses Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese developer fell into crisis on Monday after failing to repay a maturing bond, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Reco

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Quant Genius Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy according to Jim Simon’s Renaissance Technologies. You can skip our detailed analysis of Simon’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. Legendary billionaire, mathematician, philanthropist, […]

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been off to the races -- and with good reason. Chances are that growth stocks still have plenty of runway left to shine. Right now, the following trio of fast-growing companies stands out for all the right reasons, and offers the potential to make investors a lot richer in the fourth quarter, and most importantly, well beyond.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processin

  • Understanding Vanguard Mutual Funds vs. Vanguard ETFs

    Most Vanguard index mutual funds have a corresponding ETF. Here are the key differences between these alternatives.

  • Here's a High-Yield Dividend Stock Wall Street Thinks Could Jump 26% Within 12 Months

    Concerns that the dividend might be in jeopardy or that the stock's downtrend will continue might be warranted. Here's a high-yield dividend stock that Wall Street thinks could jump 26% within the next 12 months. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) currently offers a dividend yield of nearly 5.8%.

  • General Dynamics (GD) Wins $475M Deal to Aid Submarine Fleet

    General Dynamics' (GD) Electric Boat unit is going to offer continued support for class continuous production of shipyard components related to the entire fleet of Columbia-class submarines

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv

  • This Overlooked Parts Maker Is Ready for an EV Future. Its Stock Could Double.

    Meritor’s heavy-duty truck components have a bright future in electric vehicles—but investors have yet to give it the credit it deserves.