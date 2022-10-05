At US$66.56, Is NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$78.56 and falling to the lows of US$61.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NetApp's current trading price of US$66.56 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NetApp’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is NetApp Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.25x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.66x, which means if you buy NetApp today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that NetApp should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since NetApp’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from NetApp?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. NetApp's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NTAP’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NTAP? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NTAP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NTAP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing NetApp at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NetApp you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in NetApp, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

