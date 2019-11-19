At US$69.02, Is It Time To Put ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) On Your Watch List?

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS), which is in the it business, and is based in United States, maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NASDAQGS, with a relatively tight range of US$63.72 to US$69.93. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ExlService Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is ExlService Holdings still cheap?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 47.31x is currently well-above the industry average of 31.27x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since ExlService Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of ExlService Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. ExlService Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 70%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EXLS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe EXLS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EXLS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for EXLS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

