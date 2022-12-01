At US$7.49, Is Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Arcos Dorados Holdings?

Good news, investors! Arcos Dorados Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.95x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Arcos Dorados Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Arcos Dorados Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Arcos Dorados Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 5.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since ARCO is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ARCO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ARCO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Arcos Dorados Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Arcos Dorados Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

