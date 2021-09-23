At US$7.49, Is LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Worth Looking At Closely?

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$8.43 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$7.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether LSI Industries' current trading price of US$7.49 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at LSI Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is LSI Industries still cheap?

LSI Industries appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that LSI Industries’s ratio of 34.45x is above its peer average of 22.9x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Electrical industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since LSI Industries’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will LSI Industries generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for LSI Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? LYTS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe LYTS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LYTS for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LYTS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about LSI Industries as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with LSI Industries, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in LSI Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

