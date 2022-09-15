A US$723m market cap addition is just what Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) insiders like to see after purchasing stock worth US$830k

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 69%, resulting in a US$723m rise in the company's market capitalisation. Put another way, the original US$830k acquisition is now worth US$1.3m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chair of Board George Milne bought US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$19.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$30.26. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Amylyx Pharmaceuticals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$210m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Amylyx Pharmaceuticals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

