At US$75.99, Is Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Worth Looking At Closely?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Let's talk about the popular Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$86.56 and falling to the lows of US$70.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sysco's current trading price of US$75.99 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sysco’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Sysco

What's The Opportunity In Sysco?

Sysco appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 26.63x is currently well-above the industry average of 18.52x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Sysco’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Sysco?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Sysco's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 87%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SYY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SYY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SYY for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SYY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sysco you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Sysco, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Do the Job

    The big market headline last year has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 tumbled 19% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for this year’s stock market. In times like these, it’s natural to turn to the high-yield dividend payers. These stocks offer the twin advantages of a steady income stream through regular, reliable dividend payments – and dividend y

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Money Machines

    With this in mind, here are three stocks to buy for 2023 that are practically money machines. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) should report 2022 revenue in the ballpark of $280 billion, with its Google Search product leading the way. With those kinds of huge numbers, it's not surprising that Alphabet has amassed a ginormous cash stockpile.

  • Tesla’s ugly Q4 deliveries miss is the first hard proof that Elon Musk has a growing demand problem

    Vehicle sales came in below even the lowest expectations on Wall Street, sending the stock tumbling 14% to lows unseen since August 2020.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, meaning that demand for semiconductor products fluctuates in regular intervals. This […]

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel outlines the 3 big surprises that could shake up the stock market in 2023

    "Instead of going to 5%, by the end of [2023]... I think we might see a 2% to 3% Fed funds rate by the end of the year," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • You Could've Become a Multimillionaire With Just $1,000 Invested in These 2 Stocks

    When you take a stake in a great company before everyone else sees that it's great and you have the patience to wait for it to succeed, you discover that you were lucky enough to own a share in what they're doing, and you profit handsomely from the hard work they put in as much as they do. In the case of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), following such a strategy would have led to astronomical gains for the early investors who stayed patient. As little as $1,000 split equally between those two stocks at their initial public offerings (IPOs) would be worth a life-changing sum of money today.

  • If You Invested $100 in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has gained quite a reputation since legendary investor Warren Buffett took over the company in 1965. Since that takeover nearly six decades ago, Berkshire grew to become one of the largest companies in the world, earning Buffett that reputation as one of the greatest investors ever. Berkshire's stock emphatically beat the S&P 500, a broader benchmark for the market, in this time frame as well and generated some incredible returns for investors.

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks keeping Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd

    LPG, RNGR, CECO, TCPC and BAND have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on January 3 , 2023.

  • Ken Fisher’s Top 15 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will take a look at Ken Fisher’s top 15 growth stock picks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. The founder of Fisher Asset Management, Ken Fisher, believes that the market circumstances in 2023 will be similar to those […]

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence innovation will come from emerging start-ups as well as established tech giants.

  • 'You have to increase your income. It’s a must': A TikToker went viral for explaining why Americans making less than $25/hour 'should be terrified'. Here's how to prove him wrong

    You know it's time to be scared when a TikToker says so.

  • Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole

    Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.

  • 1 Large-Cap Biotech Stock to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    The great thing about biotech companies is that the medicines they develop are always in need, in good times and bad. The most prominent players in the biotech industry are often those with solid pipelines that allow them to earn new approvals regularly. Eli Lilly's ability to develop new and exciting products is one of the key reasons it's one of the best biotechs to invest in right now, but it isn't the only reason.

  • 7 Sensational Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 2023

    The first phenomenal stock that has the potential to deliver triple-digit returns for its shareholders in the new year is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since hitting its all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic, shares of Novavax have plunged as much as 97%. Novavax is one of a handful of drug developers that earned acclaim by running clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • My Top 2 Marijuana Stock Picks for 2023

    As a result, the legal marijuana industry seems destined to eventually be controlled by a small handful of globally active companies. Against this backdrop, I think the best cannabis stocks to own heading into 2023 are the top multi-state operators (MSOs) Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF). Read on to find out more about these intriguing cannabis stocks.

  • After Democrats release Trump’s tax returns, CPAs have questions: ‘In order to generate these kinds of losses, you need to be super rich. It’s not a poor man’s game.’

    Democrats released six years of Donald Trump’s income-tax returns on Friday, providing further insight into the former president’s tax situation. Trump and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in income taxes for 2020, according to a report released late Tuesday by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. The nonpartisan committee’s findings also raised several red flags related to the filings, namely Trump’s carryover losses, loans to his children that may or may not also be considered taxable gifts, and deduction-related tax write-offs.

  • Rivian Misses Goal to Build 25,000 EVs Despite Late-Year Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. built 24,337 electric vehicles in 2022, narrowly missing its annual target as the manufacturer ramped up production in the final months of the year.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe company made 10,020 vehicles in the last quarter, according to a statement Tuesday. Irvine, California-based Rivian, wh

  • Where Will Boeing Be in 3 Years?

    FCF is what's left over from net income after working capital requirements and capital expenditures have been taken out. It's the flow of cash in a year that can be used to make returns to investors (through dividends and share buybacks), fund acquisitions, or, as in Boeing's case, pay down debt. FCF should be a crucial focus for Boeing investors because it's gone south in recent years.

  • With GE Healthcare About To Start Trading, Investors Turn Cautious On Power Business Spin Off

    As General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) enters 2023, it will split off its healthcare unit, completing a step in the breakup of the industrial giant. It will face questions about shedding its power businesses for the rest of the year. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc will start trading this week, leaving the conglomerate with jet engines, natural gas-powered turbines, and wind turbine units. The gas and wind turbines will be combined with other GE energy businesses into a new unit GE Vernova that w