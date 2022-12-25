At US$77.00, Is It Time To Put Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) On Your Watch List?

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Monarch Casino & Resort’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Monarch Casino & Resort?

Great news for investors – Monarch Casino & Resort is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $109.90, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Monarch Casino & Resort’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Monarch Casino & Resort?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Monarch Casino & Resort's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MCRI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MCRI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MCRI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

