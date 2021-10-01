At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at InMode’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is InMode still cheap?

Good news, investors! InMode is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $101.16, but it is currently trading at US$79.73 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, InMode’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from InMode?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 17% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for InMode. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since INMD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INMD for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy INMD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing InMode at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for InMode and you'll want to know about these.

