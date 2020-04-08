At US$8.17, Is It Time To Put iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) On Your Watch List?

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR), which is in the reits business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at iStar’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is iStar still cheap?

According to my valuation model, iStar seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy iStar today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $9.65, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, iStar’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will iStar generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for iStar, at least in the near future.

Are you a shareholder? Currently, STAR appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STAR for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on STAR should the price fluctuate below its true value.

