At US$82.32, Is It Time To Put Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) On Your Watch List?

Let’s talk about the popular Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The company’s shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NasdaqGS over the last few months, increasing to $95.1 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $77.82. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Analog Devices’s current trading price of $82.32 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Analog Devices’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Analog Devices still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Analog Devices seems to be fairly priced at around 2.78% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Analog Devices today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $80.1, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Analog Devices’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Analog Devices generate?

NasdaqGS:ADI Future Profit December 22nd 18 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 26% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Analog Devices. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ADI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ADI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Analog Devices.

