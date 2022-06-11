At US$82.44, Is MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Worth Looking At Closely?

While MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at MasTec’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is MasTec still cheap?

Great news for investors – MasTec is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $135.12, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that MasTec’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from MasTec?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. MasTec's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 62%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MTZ is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTZ for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MTZ. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing MasTec at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MasTec you should be aware of.

