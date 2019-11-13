At US$89.20, Is ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Worth Looking At Closely?

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS), which is in the electronic business, and is based in United States, led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ePlus’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for ePlus

Is ePlus still cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 36%, trading at US$89.20 compared to my intrinsic value of $65.80. This means that the opportunity to buy ePlus at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that ePlus’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will ePlus generate?

NasdaqGS:PLUS Past and Future Earnings, November 13th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of ePlus, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 4.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? PLUS’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe PLUS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PLUS for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on ePlus. You can find everything you need to know about ePlus in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in ePlus, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.