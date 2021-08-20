At US$91.12, Is TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Worth Looking At Closely?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine TriNet Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for TriNet Group

What is TriNet Group worth?

According to my valuation model, TriNet Group seems to be fairly priced at around 7.56% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy TriNet Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $84.71, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since TriNet Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will TriNet Group generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. TriNet Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 20%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TNET’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TNET, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that TriNet Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in TriNet Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

