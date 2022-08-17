At US$91.40, Is It Time To Put LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$117 and falling to the lows of US$83.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether LyondellBasell Industries' current trading price of US$91.40 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at LyondellBasell Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for LyondellBasell Industries

What Is LyondellBasell Industries Worth?

Great news for investors – LyondellBasell Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.48x is currently well-below the industry average of 17.26x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because LyondellBasell Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will LyondellBasell Industries generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of LyondellBasell Industries, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -13%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although LYB is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LYB, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LYB for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing LyondellBasell Industries at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for LyondellBasell Industries you should be mindful of and 1 of them is concerning.

If you are no longer interested in LyondellBasell Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here