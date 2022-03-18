At US$93.42, Is Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Power Integrations’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Power Integrations still cheap?

Power Integrations appears to be overvalued by 33% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$93.42 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $70.29. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Power Integrations’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Power Integrations?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 12% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Power Integrations. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in POWI’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe POWI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on POWI for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for POWI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Power Integrations as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Power Integrations.

If you are no longer interested in Power Integrations, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

