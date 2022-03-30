At US$94.82, Is Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Worth Looking At Closely?

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Shutterstock’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Shutterstock worth?

Good news, investors! Shutterstock is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $143.98, but it is currently trading at US$94.82 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Shutterstock’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Shutterstock generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Shutterstock's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SSTK is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSTK for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SSTK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Shutterstock has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

