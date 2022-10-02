At US$95.24, Is It Time To Put Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) On Your Watch List?

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Addus HomeCare’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Addus HomeCare?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Addus HomeCare today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $97.00, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Addus HomeCare has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Addus HomeCare?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 42% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Addus HomeCare. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ADUS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADUS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Addus HomeCare, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

