US 95 crash near Midvale kills 1, injures 3 others. Idaho State Police investigating

Police are investigating a two-vehicle highway crash about 3 miles south of Midvale in Washington County on Monday morning that claimed the life of one person and required three others be hospitalized.

The head-on collision happened just minutes before 8 a.m. when a silver Dodge minivan headed northbound along U.S. 95 crossed left of center and struck a blue Dodge minivan traveling southbound, Idaho State Police said in a news release. The crash remains under investigation.

A 47-year-old Nampa man was behind the wheel of the silver minivan, with one male passenger. Both were taken by air ambulance to a local hospital, where the unidentified passenger died from his injuries, state police said.

A 51-year-old woman from Midvale was the driver of the blue minivan, with a 23-year-old male passenger from Logan, Utah. They were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, state police said.

All the individuals involved in the wreck were wearing their seat belts, police said.

The collision blocked all lanes of U.S. 95 for more than 3 hours, closing the roadway until it was reopened at about 11:15 a.m. Monday.