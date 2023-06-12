US I-95 collapse: Police discover body under wreckage

Authorities have recovered a body from the wreckage of a portion of a major US motorway that collapsed on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The body, handed over to the Philadelphia County Medical Examiner on Monday, has not been identified.

Part of I-95 caved in Philadelphia after a lorry full of petrol caught fire under the highway.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has declared a state of emergency to expedite funds for repairs.

Mr Shapiro warned that restoring the highway, that carries about 160,000 vehicles a day, including some 14,000 trucks, will take "some number of months".

No injuries or deaths were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Officials have not yet said if the remains discovered on Monday were those of the truck driver.

"At least one vehicle is still trapped underneath the collapsed roadway," Governor Shapiro said during a briefing at the scene on Sunday.

"We're still working to identify any individual or individuals who may have been caught in the fire and the collapse."

Parts of I-95 - a major American motorway that stretches nearly 2,000 miles (3,218km) from Maine to Florida - have been closed.

Mr Shapiro described the efforts to repair the motorway as "all hands on deck" in a social media post on Monday.

The governor announced a disaster emergency to expedite the reconstruction process and utilise federal funds.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the collapse, which has forced drivers to take alternative routes.

The fire began after the lorry driver took an off-ramp and crashed into a wall while attempting to navigate a curve, state officials said Monday.

The truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Crews worked overnight Sunday as they toiled to remove debris, rubble and steel from the scene.

Fewer than half - 44% - of highway bridges in the US are in good condition, according to statistics from the Bureau of Transportation.