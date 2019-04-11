Inside the webchats the US hopes will get Assange behind bars





It was the most dramatic moment of the weeks-long trial in 2013 in which whistleblower Chelsea Manning was prosecuted for a historic leak of state secrets.

She was facing court martial for having electronically transferred a mind-boggling 250,000 US state department cables, almost half a million war-logs from Iraq and Afghanistan and a video of a US helicopter attack on civilians in Baghdad, to Julian Assange of WikiLeaks.

Manning, dressed in US military uniform and presenting as the male gender of her birth (she later transitioned as a woman), took the witness stand at Fort Meade military base in Maryland. Clutching 35 pages of personal statement, she began to read to a rapt courtroom.

She began by describing her deployment as an intelligence analyst in late 2009 to a military base outside Baghdad. She related pouring over vast amounts of secret data, and how, over time, she became disturbed by the US obsession with killing targets rather than the wider goals of peace and stability.

Manning went on to tell the court that in February 2010 she began talking through a secure online chat log to an individual with WikiLeaks going by the handle “Ox”. The reference will probably prove central to the prosecution case now being compiled against the WikiLeaks founder: the US government argues that the mysterious “Ox” was Assange, and that he actively conspired with Manning to steal US state secrets.

In the indictment released on Thursday, prosecutors accuse Assange of entering into a conspiracy with Manning through the webchats to “collaborate on the acquisition and dissemination of the classified records”.

Against that argument, WikiLeaks and a raft of prominent legal scholars argue that the relationship between him and Manning was purely that of a journalist and his source. A strong defense is certain to be mounted on Assange’s behalf under the first amendment of the US constitution that protects freedom of publication and dissemination of information to the public.

The lengths to which the US government is prepared to go to nail Assange for the 2010 leaks is now becoming clear. Not only have extradition proceedings been instigated against Assange, but Manning herself is back behind bars, having refused to testify before the US grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. She was recently subjected to a spell in solitary confinement at William G Truesdale adult detention center, in Alexandria, Virginia.

As the case thickens, the spotlight is likely to fall increasingly on those internet communications between Ox and his source. In her statement to the court martial, Manning said: “At first our conversations were general in nature, but over time as our conversation progressed, I assessed this individual to be an important part of” WikiLeaks.

In the webchats, Ox also went under the pseudonym “pressassociation”. Manning called him “Nathaniel Frank”, after the author of a book she had been reading.

“Over the next few months, I stayed in frequent contact with Nathaniel,” she said in her statement. “We conversed on nearly a daily basis and I felt that we were developing a friendship.”

But she noted acerbically that “in retrospect these dynamics were artificial and were valued more by myself than Nathaniel”.