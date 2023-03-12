US accuses Iran of cruel false prisoner swap claims

Doug Faulkner - BBC News
·2 min read

The US has accused Iran of making "cruel" false claims that a prisoner exchange had been agreed between the two countries.

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday told state media a deal had been struck, which would probably be carried out soon.

But a White House security spokesperson denied this, saying Iranian officials did not hesitate to "make things up".

The latest claim would cause heartache for affected families, they added.

Mr Amir-Abdollahian told state TV that an agreement had been reached in the recent days and "if everything goes well on the US side, I think we will witness a prisoner exchange in a short period".

He added that Iran was ready, while the US was working on "final technical coordination".

While insisting the claim was false, the US spokesperson said Washington was committed to securing the release of Americans held in Iran - naming Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi and Morad Tahbaz.

Oil executive Siamak Namazi, who has dual US-Iranian citizenship, was jailed for 10 years on charges of spying and cooperating with the US government in 2016.

Emad Shargi is an Iranian-American businessman who was arrested in 2018 while working for a tech investment company.

Iranian-American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who also holds British citizenship, was given a 10-year sentence on charges of spying for the US and undermining Iranian security in 2019.

He released on bail last July with an electronic bracelet - with UK officials saying they were working with the US to secure his "permanent release".

There have been tensions between the US and Iran in recent years since President Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions which severely damaged the Islamic republic's economy.

Iran has detained a number of US-Iranian dual citizens and Iranians with US permanent residency in recent years, most of them on spying charges.

Tehran has sought the release of more than a dozen Iranians in the United States for years, including seven Iranian-American dual nationals, two Iranians with permanent US residency and four Iranian citizens with no legal status in the United States.

In 2019 the two countries conducted a prisoner swap which saw Chinese-American researcher Xiyue Wang released to the US while stem cell expert Massoud Soleimani went in the other direction.

Recommended Stories

  • US calls Iran's prisoner swap claim a 'cruel lie'

    Iran's top diplomat claimed Sunday that a prisoner swap was near with the U.S., though he offered no evidence to support his assertion. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has made similar comments in the past about possible deals with the U.S. on frozen assets abroad and other issues that never came to fruition.

  • Iran says it agrees prisoner swap with US, Washington denies claim

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and the United States have reached an agreement to exchange prisoners, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told state TV on Sunday, but Washington denied it as a "false" claim by Tehran. "Regarding the issue of prisoner swaps between Iran and the U.S. we have reached an agreement in the recent days and if everything goes well on the U.S. side, I think we will witness a prisoner exchange in a short period," Amirabdollahian said.

  • China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US

    An agreement struck by Iran and Saudi Arabia on Friday to re-establish relations has shifted concerns back to the state of the U.S. role in the Middle East — especially since the deal was brokered by Washington’s main adversary, China. The diplomatic agreement, reached after four days of talks with senior security officials in Beijing,…

  • Piaggio Ape, Porsche 944 Turbo, Honda CX500 Turbo: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online

    Dear reader, I am not here. I mean, Dopest runs on Saturdays, so I’m rarely actually working when this slideshow makes its way out onto the airwaves. But this week is a special case, as I’m not even writing this on the preceding Friday — instead, I’m using that time to fly home from a press event, where I’ll be driving the new Subaru Crosstrek.

  • Abcarian: It's Oscars time again. Wake me up when it's over.

    Hollywood awards shows like the Oscars have become ridiculously overblown and — that slap notwithstanding — boring.

  • Trying to buy NCAA men's Final Four tickets? Here's what to know about going to the championship game

    Ticket prices for the men's Final Four in Houston may not seem expensive, but they may rise as the tournament begins and teams get closer to making it.

  • Egypt Looks to Begin Offering of Military Firms This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondaySVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicEgypt will begin the process of offering two military-affiliated companies to investors on March 15, and is also planning to put forward another four large companies, the cabinet said.Adviser

  • Pogacar beats Gaudu, Vingegaard to win Paris-Nice

    An impressive Tadej Pogacar clinched the final stage with a solo escape to win the week-long Paris-Nice.

  • Up to 500 IS fighters still active in Iraq: military

    The Islamic State group still has up to 500 active fighters in Iraq, a senior military official estimated Sunday in the country where jihadist cells continue to launch sporadic attacks.It said the group still operates cells of around 15 to 30 individuals across Syria and continues "guerrilla warfare tactics" against government forces, other fighters and civilians.

  • Indiana medical students subjected to DEI instruction on gender as part of basic human structure course

    Indiana University School of Medicine students are receiving instruction on gender being a "social construct," and that sex and gender are not the same thing.

  • Why the China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal heralds a new era of geopolitics

    Friday’s roadmap agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran signed in Beijing has provided the world with a fascinating window into a new era of geopolitics, where the United States is no longer the sole arbiter of international affairs.

  • Historic drought in Argentina seen shrinking GDP by 3 points

    The fierce drought punishing Argentina's farm sector since last year is seen shriveling an already ailing economy this year by three percentage points, a local grains exchange said on Friday, compounding sky-high prices and a weakening peso currency. Rosario Grains Exchange (BCR) estimates that extremely dry conditions will clip the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023 by $19 billion, compared to last year, as crop forecasts for the nation's main grains harvests have been repeatedly cut back in recent weeks. Argentina is one of the world's top grains producer and exporter, especially for key staples including soybeans, corn and wheat.

  • Roglic wins Tirreno-Adriatico as Philipsen takes final stage

    Primoz Roglic won Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday after finishing comfortably in the bunch in the final stage won by Jasper Philipsen in a sprint.He won the seven-day stage race for the second time, swopping titles with countryman Tadej Pogacar, who earlier on Sunday won Paris-Nice, a race Roglic won last year.

  • Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has reached a deal to buy advanced Su-35 fighter planes from Russia, Iranian state media said on Saturday, expanding a relationship that has seen Iranian-built drones used in Russia's war on Ukraine. "The Sukhoi-35 fighter planes are technically acceptable to Iran and Iran has finalised a contract for their purchase," the broadcaster IRIB quoted Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York as saying.

  • UFC Fight Night 221 post-event facts: Merab Dvalishvili sets takedown attempt record

    Merab Dvalishvili attempted a historic number of takedowns in his dominant win over Petr Yan in the UFC Fight Night 221 headliner.

  • While some Russian exiles join Georgia protests, others keep away

    When thousands of Georgians protested this week to demand a bill similar to controversial Kremlin legislation be scrapped, some Russian exiles joined rallies that would have been unthinkable in their homeland.He joined the mass protests in Tbilisi that erupted after parliament gave initial backing to a bill on "foreign agents" reminiscent of Russian legislation used to suppress Kremlin critics.

  • Yoán Moncada powers Cuba to WBC quarterfinal

    Chicago White Sox third baseman Yon Moncada has had a strong start to the World Baseball Classic, and he played a key role in Cubas win that propelled them into the tournaments quarterfinal round.

  • 'Steady hand': China surprisingly retains central bank chief

    Yi Gang's surprise re-appointment as China's central bank governor on Sunday means a pro-market mind of high international stature will continue to represent the world's second-largest economy on the global stage. Yi, 65, was widely expected to retire as President Xi Jinping installs close allies in key roles in a sweeping government reshuffle at the start of his precedent-breaking third five-year term. A new leadership team, formed mostly of home-grown talent loyal to Xi, raises concerns among the international business community amid rising tensions between China and the West over trade, technology, the war in Ukraine and other issues.

  • Russian officials having passports seized due to flight concerns

    Russian officials and state employees are increasingly being asked to turn over their passports to government agencies due to a perceived flight risk.

  • Video: What we know about next week's possible nor'easter

    David Williams has a look at the forecast for Boston, Massachusetts and New England.