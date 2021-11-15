US accuses Iran of unsafe helo maneuver near US Navy ship

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Monday accused Iran of “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct by a naval helicopter that it said flew within about 25 yards of a U.S. Navy ship and circled it three times in the Gulf of Oman.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the Iranian helicopter circled the USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship, three times and at one point flew as low as 10 feet off the surface of the water. He said the incident on Nov. 11 had no effect on the Essex's operations.

“Without getting into specifics, the crew of the Essex took the appropriate force protection measures they felt that they needed to, and they acted in accordance with international law,” Kirby said.

The U.S. Navy periodically has reported what it characterizes as unsafe and unprofessional encounters with Iran naval forces in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan

    A coalition of organizations working to evacuate people who could be targeted by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan appealed Monday for more assistance from the U.S. government and other nations as conditions deteriorate in the country. Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met in a video call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to press the case for additional resources to help tens of thousands of people get out of Afghanistan, now faced with a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis in addition to a precarious security situation following the U.S. withdrawal. Participants said afterward they were grateful for what the State Department has done so far, including helping to arrange a series of evacuation flights for U.S. citizens and residents since the withdrawal, but more will be needed in the months ahead.

  • 'Irresponsible act': U.S. raps Russia after missile strike on its own satellite

    The resulting debris field forced astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station to seek shelter.

  • Shipowners make payoffs to free vessels held by Indonesian navy near Singapore- sources

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -More than a dozen shipowners have made payments of about $300,000 apiece to release vessels detained by the Indonesian navy, which said they were anchored illegally in Indonesian waters near Singapore, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The dozen sources include shipowners, crew and maritime security sources all involved in the detentions and payments, which they say were either made in cash to naval officers or via bank transfer to intermediaries who told them they represented the Indonesian navy. Reuters was not able to independently confirm that payments were made to naval officers or establish who the final recipients of the payments were.

  • U.S. says Russian anti-satellite test created more than 1,500 piece of space debris

    Russia tested an anti-satellite missile Monday that created a large cloud of debris that could threaten other satellites and even people in orbit, the Department of State and Pentagon said.Why it matters: Weapon tests in space can generate thousands of pieces of debris that may stay in orbit and pose a risk for space-based technologies and people for years, even decades.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Earli

  • Iraqi Kurd's death in Belarus underscores migrants' despair

    When Gaylan Delir Ismael heard that other Iraqis were making their way to Europe via an easily obtained tourist visa from the country of Belarus, the 25-year-old from the Kurdistan region jumped at the chance. Gaylan's body, in a black coffin wrapped in plastic, was returned to Irbil's airport in northern Iraq on Sunday after he died in a dark and soggy forest near the Belarus-Poland border. Belarus denies this, blaming Europe for denying them safe passage.

  • Fort Bragg paratroopers talk to four-star general about Afghanistan exit mission

    Gen. Michael Garrett hosted Fort paratroopers on the U.S. Forces Command's podcast. Here's what they said about their roles in leaving Afganistan.

  • Envoys from U.S., Russia, China meet in Pakistan to discuss Afghanistan’s future

    Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, did not attend the meeting but later met with the special envoys in Islamabad.

  • Here come the funds: Navy inks contracts to bring billions to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard

    Up to $8 billion will be spent in a salvo of contracts that will revitalize the Navy's dry docks and wharfs around the Pacific.

  • Air Force official says U.S. plans to maintain presence in Middle East

    The commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command said on Saturday that U.S. military forces will continue to play an "important role" in the Middle East even as the Defense Department weighs competition with China and Russia, AP reports. Why it matters: The remarks come as tensions between Iran and the U.S. remain high ahead of a resumption of indirect nuclear talks at the end of the month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big

  • Guyana country profile

    Provides an overview of Guyana, including key events and facts

  • ‘Reckless’ Russian missile test creates debris field threatening space station

    A Russian weapons test created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk that is now threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station, U.S. officials said Monday.

  • US approaching China's advances all wrong: former Reagan official

    China's recent displays of military activity and development have alarmed members of Congress and the Pentagon alike, but according to a former Reagan administration official, no one in office today has the right approach to keeping China at bay.

  • EU's Sefcovic 'absolutely convinced' of N.Ireland deal if UK engages

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -The European Commission's Maros Sefcovic said on Monday he is "absolutely convinced" Britain and the European Union can break their impasse over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland if London engages on outstanding issues. Britain and the EU agreed last week to intensify efforts to solve issues around the Northern Ireland protocol. Brussels cautiously welcomed a change in tone from London, though British Brexit minister David Frost said "significant gaps" remained.

  • UK's Johnson raises terror threat to 'severe'

    Johnson, who chaired a meeting of the government's emergency committee on Monday (November 15), confirmed in a news conference that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) had decided to increase the country's threat level to the second highest tier.The "severe" rating means JTAC deem an attack as "highly likely."British police said earlier on Monday that the Liverpool blast killed one passenger, who is believed to have made the explosive device and carried it into the taxi.Police said they believed they knew the identity of the passenger but could not disclose it. The explosion engulfed the taxi in flames outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday (November 14), just before a Remembrance Day service to commemorate war dead commenced at nearby Liverpool Cathedral.

  • Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk

    Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency. The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

  • UK stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Poland, Boris Johnson pledges

    The UK stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Poland, the Prime Minister pledged on Monday, as parliament heard that British troops were at "high readiness" in the region.

  • Russians flock to Croatia in search of EU COVID shot

    Already a favourite with summer holidaymakers, Croatia is now seeing a surge in visitors from Russia seeking COVID-19 shots. The number of flights from Russia has increased in recent weeks and it's not unusual to hear Russian spoken at vaccination centres in the capital Zagreb. Foreigners, like locals, can get vaccines for free in Croatia.

  • EU seeks commitment from Swiss to resolve differences in relationship

    The European Union urged Switzerland on Monday to set out a clear timetable for resolving issues over its place in the EU internal market by January after breaking off talks with its biggest trading partner in May. Maros Sefcovic, the European commissioner overseeing EU-Swiss affairs, told a news conference on Monday that the EU's door remained open, but that "it takes two to tango". The European Union wants Switzerland to agree to dynamic alignment of its laws with EU law, a level-playing field, a mechanism to settle disputes and regular contributions to EU funds for poorer EU members.

  • Putin says no need to escalate Black Sea tensions with NATO, rejects snap drills

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he had rejected a defence ministry proposal to hold snap Black Sea military drills in response to NATO activity because he did not want to escalate tensions in the region. Russia has complained about what it has called a dangerous increase in military activity by the United States and its allies in the Black Sea region with greater Western spy plane activity, more strategic bombers flights, and the presence of two U.S. warships. Some of the activity has been taking place in the vicinity of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 and which Kyiv wants back.

  • Astronauts Take Shelter Aboard ISS After Russian Anti-Satellite Test, U.S. Says

    The Russian military conducted a missile test Monday that obliterated a dead satellite and generated a cloud of debris in outer space that forced astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to temporarily take shelter, according to U.S. officials. “Earlier today, the Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test of a direct-ascent, anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. “The test has so far generated over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations.”