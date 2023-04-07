US adds 236,000 jobs in March as unemployment rate remains little changed

(Getty Images)

The US economy added 236,000 in the month of March, but the unemployment rate changed very little as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics report found that the unemployment rate was at 3.5 per cent, essentially unchanged from the 3.6 per cent in February and the number of unemployed people remained at 5.8 million people.

A 172,000 increase in permanent job losers partially drove the unchanged unemployment levels. Meanwhile the numbr of people who re-entered the labour force declined by 182,000 people.