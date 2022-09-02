US Employers Add 315,000 Jobs as More Workers Join Labor Force

US Employers Add 315,000 Jobs as More Workers Join Labor Force
Reade Pickert
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US employers added a healthy number of jobs in August and a steady stream of people entering the job market pushed the unemployment rate higher, pointing to an easing of labor constraints and offering mixed implications for the Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nonfarm payrolls increased 315,000 last month following a revised 526,000 advance in July, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to a six-month high of 3.7%, the first increase since January, as the participation rate climbed.

Economists projected an almost 300,000 gain in payrolls and a 3.5% jobless rate, based on the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

Despite moderating job growth, the still-solid employment gain points to a healthy appetite for labor amid high inflation, rising interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook. Such demand, along with repeated pay raises, continues to underpin consumer spending.

However, the jump in participation, which could lead to a further cooling in monthly wage growth, added to signs that inflation pressures are slowing. That’s welcome news for the Fed as it debates its next rate decision, and led traders to pare bets for a third-straight 75-basis-point hike after the report. It also puts more focus on consumer price data due ahead of the September policy meeting.

“This is really what the Fed is hoping for,” former Fed governor and University of Chicago professor Randall Kroszner said on Bloomberg TV. “More people are coming back into the labor market. That helps to reduce the tightness of that market.”

Short-term Treasury yields fell, while the S&P 500 opened higher and the dollar extended losses on the day.

The labor force participation rate -- the share of the population that is working or looking for work -- advanced to 62.4%, matching the highest since March 2020. The rate for workers ages 25-54 rose by the most since June 2020 to 82.8%. Teen participation also surged.

“Most of the new labor force entrants found work, particularly part-time, while the remainder of these new entrants are still searching,” Mizuho Financial Group Inc. economists Alex Pelle and Steven Ricchiuto said in a note. The number of people working part-time for economic reasons jumped for a second month.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The August report contains some good news for the Fed’s chances of engineering a soft landing, with more people joining the work force. As long as that trend is sustained, wage growth could moderate even as strong hiring continues. But we are pessimistic: Both the aging of the population and the impact of long-Covid imply that the participation rate will be slow to return to its pre-pandemic level.”

--Anna Wong, Yelena Shulyatyeva, Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, economists

For the full note, click here

The job gains were led by professional and business services, health care and retail trade. Leisure and hospitality posted the smallest payrolls gain since a decline in December 2020.

While a persistent mismatch between labor supply and demand has driven businesses to bid up wages, the report shows some encouraging signs that the two are coming more in line. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% from the prior month and were up 5.2% from a year earlier.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the “out of balance” nature of the labor market in a speech last week while also acknowledging that the combination of higher rates, slower growth and a softer labor market will “bring some pain” to households and businesses.

The report is also likely to be welcomed by President Joe Biden and his advisers as they struggle to craft a positive economic message amid hot inflation ahead of the midterm elections, where they are defending thin congressional majorities.

The Labor Department’s report also showed the average workweek was down slightly to 34.5 hours.

The number of people not in the labor force who currently want a job fell by 361,000 in August -- the biggest decline in a year -- suggesting solid wage growth and high inflation are driving people to look for work.

Other recent labor market data also paint a strong picture. Job openings edged up to 11.2 million in July, while applications for unemployment insurance last week dropped for a third consecutive week to a two-month low.

(Updates with Mizuho comment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Economy adds 315K jobs in August, unemployment ticks up

    Job growth slowed slightly in August but remained well above pre-pandemic levels as steady consumer spending powered another strong month of hiring. The U.S. added 315,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department, up from 3.5 percent in August. Economists expected the…

  • Exclusive-Russia's Gazprom set to resume Nord Stream 1 gas flows as planned, sources say

    Russian energy giant Gazprom is poised to restart gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany on schedule on Saturday after a three-day halt for maintenance, two sources familiar with Gazprom's plans said on Friday. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, was running at 20% capacity even before flows were halted for three days this week for maintenance. Moscow blames sanctions, imposed by the West after Russia sent troops to Ukraine in February, for hampering routine operations and maintenance of Nord Stream 1.

  • G-7 Backs Price-Cap Plan for Russian Oil to Limit Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- The Group of Seven most industrialized countries said they plan to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil -- a measure the US hopes will ease energy market pressures and slash Moscow’s overall revenues.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quar

  • U.S. Economy Adds 315,000 Jobs in August, Unemployment Rate Ticks Up

    The U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose by .2 percentage points to 3.7 percent in August, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • U.S. economy adds 315,000 jobs in August, in line with expectations

    U.S. economy adds 315,000 jobs in August, in line with expectations

  • U.S. gains 315,000 jobs in August. Labor market still strong but shows sign of cooling.

    The U.S. added a robust 315,000 new jobs in August, showing that businesses still have a big appetite for labor even as the economy slows and worries about a recession grow.

  • Seven California firefighters in hospital as heatwave hampers wildfire response

    Extreme heat expected to last through Labor Day as Route fire burns across north-western Los Angeles county

  • Biden slams 'MAGA Republicans' for false election claims, asks Americans to defend fair elections

    In a speech in Philadelphia that the White House said was about a “battle for the soul of the nation,” President Biden called out “MAGA Republicans” for their false claims of election fraud, and asked Americans to join him in defending the right to vote and to have it count.

  • While America rallies around Serena Williams, sportsbooks hold their breath

    Not everyone is rooting for Serena Williams to finish her storied career with a U.S. Open championship — at least not if they’re thinking with their wallets in mind instead of their hearts.

  • Ukraine Latest: G-7 Russian Oil Price Cap; More EU Funds Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- The Group of Seven plan to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil -- a measure the US hopes will ease energy market pressures and slash Moscow’s overall revenues. Separately, the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is expected to restart Saturday morning after three days of maintenance. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India t

  • Gold Extends Gains After Jobs Report Eases Pressure on the Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended gains after a jobs report showed more Americans coming back to the labor market, a welcome sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to cool inflation.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Convicti

  • German economy likely already in a recession, will last three quarters - Reuters poll

    The German economy is on track to contract for three consecutive quarters starting from this one, according to a Reuters poll of economists, following a dramatic spike in gas prices after Russia slashed deliveries to Europe. Europe's largest economy and manufacturing powerhouse is among the most vulnerable to any cut-off in energy supplies or rising costs as its industrial sector relies heavily on Russian gas. The Aug. 29-Sept. 1 Reuters poll showed Germany would see three consecutive quarters of negative growth, surpassing the definition of a technical recession which only requires two.

  • Jobs report: What’s driving the unemployment rate

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung discusses the August jobs report and the factors driving the unemployment rate.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $15.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day.

  • Top Stocks for September 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The U.S. produced 528,000 jobs in the month of July, well above most analyst predictions, signaling a stronger economy in the short term than anticipated by many economists. In late August, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the Federal Reserve would take further steps to lower inflation that may have a negative impact on economic growth.

  • Oil’s Rough Week Ends With Rebound on OPEC+ Risk, Iran Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose on Friday -- paring a hefty weekly decline -- before an OPEC+ meeting on supply at which Saudi Arabia could push for output cuts, and as efforts to revive an Iranian nuclear accord suffered a setback.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in No

  • The cost-of-living crisis in the U.K. is so bad that a major retailer is offering its workers free food to cope with the winter

    Energy bills in the U.K. will have risen by 170% year on year by October.

  • Analysts Pound the Table on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks; See Over 70% Upside Potential

    What are we to make of the financial markets right now? The currents have been pushing and pulling every which way, making it difficult to chart a course toward investment profits. Inflation remains stubbornly high and the Federal Reserve is moving quickly to raise interest rates and tighten monetary policy in response; all of that tends to push down on the markets, by weakening the dollar and making credit more expensive. Despite the ongoing economic turbulence, Oppenheimer’s chief investment s

  • Fed seen keeping to aggressive rate hikes as unemployment rises

    Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate kept bets Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to an aggressive path of interest rate hikes to cool inflation, even as a closely watched report showed the U.S. unemployment rate ticking up. Fed funds futures prices increased slightly Friday after a Labor Department report showed employers added a more-than-expected 315,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5% as more workers joined the labor force. But the move in those contracts, which settle to the Fed's policy rate, was too small to reflect much change in the view that the Fed will deliver a third 75-basis point rate hike at its Sept 20-21 meeting, lifting the benchmark rate to 3%-3.25%, and will keep raising rates into next year.

  • Filmmaker Alex Holder said he landed interviews with the Trumps with a 'ridiculous pitch'

    "I think the reason they were for it was really down to this hubris," Alex Holder, whose series "Unprecedented" covers Trump's failed 2020 campaign and the aftermath, said on The Bulwark Podcast.