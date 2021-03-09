US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

Ryan Pickrell
·3 min read
China military missile Dong Feng DF-21D
Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a US Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

  • China fired off multiple mid-range missiles into the South China Sea in August.

  • The head of INDOPACOM said Tuesday that China fired off DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles.

  • He said the move was intended to "hone PLA warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message.'

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The top US admiral in the Indo-Pacific region told lawmakers Tuesday that the Chinese military fired multiple carrier killer missiles into the South China Sea last year to send an "unmistakable message" about its ability to threaten American aircraft carriers.

Last summer, the Chinese armed forces fired off four mid-range ballistic missiles into the South China Sea during a training exercise. The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, which first reported the launches, identified some of the missiles as DF-21D anti-ship missiles.

Adm. Philip Davidson, the combatant commander currently leading US Indo-Pacific Command, provided additional clarity on Chinese activities on Tuesday, explaining to the Senate Armed Services Committee that last August, "the [People's Republic of China] conducted coordinated DF-21D missile launches into the South China Sea."

Commonly referred to as "carrier killer" missiles, "these mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific," he said

Davidson told lawmakers that China's use of such weapons "during a large-scale [People's Liberation Army] exercise demonstrates the PLA's focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis."

The commander said that the PRC "is not merely developing advanced weapons systems but is increasingly employing them in training and exercise scenarios to hone PLA warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message to regional and global audiences" about China's capabilities.

Davidson characterized China's actions, specifically the incorporation of advanced assets into realistic training scenarios, as "critical steps as the PLA prepares for modern warfare."

There are still a lot of unknowns about the military exercise last summer in which Chinese forces fired off multiple anti-ship ballistic missiles, but in November, Wang Xiangsui, a retired Chinese military officer, claimed that the anti-ship missiles struck a moving training vessel, SCMP reported.

The retired officer, whose knowledge of the exercise is unclear, reportedly described the exercise as a "show of force" and a reaction to American provocations in the region.

The US Navy deploys carrier strike groups into the contested waters of the South China Sea regularly. It sometimes conducts dual carrier operations, as it did most recently in February.

Last July, as the Navy's Ronald Reagan and Nimitz carrier strike groups conducted joint operations in the disputed waterway, China's state-affiliated tabloid Global Times wrote that "China has a wide selection of anti-aircraft carrier weapons like DF-21D and DF-26 'aircraft carrier killer' missiles."

The tabloid, citing unnamed analysts, wrote that the "South China Sea is fully within the grasp of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), and any US aircraft carrier movement in the region is solely at the pleasure of the PLA."

The US Navy responded to the Global Times article on Twitter, writing that the carrier strike groups operating in the international waters of the South China Sea "are not intimidated."

The DF-21D is a conventionally-armed variant of the DF-21 intermediate-range missile specifically designed for targeting ships, particularly the aircraft carriers that have long served as key elements of US power projection.

The missiles have an estimated range of around 1,000 miles and are an important part of China's anti-access/area-denial strategy.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How We Could Sleepwalk into a War with China

    China and the United States today are on a collision course. No less an authority than Henry Kissinger said just over a year ago that the U.S. and China are in the “foot hills of a Cold War.” The two nations are significantly at odds over the status of the South China Sea, which China claims as territorial waters, potentially giving them control over rich oil and gas deposits and dominance over the 40% of the world’s trade that passes through these strategic seas.

  • Russia and China want to build a Moon station together

    Russia and China today announced that the two nations plan to cooperate to create a scientific research station on the Moon.Why it matters: Countries are turning their attention to landing people on the Moon in the coming years, and this partnership between China and Russia — a long-time U.S. partner in space — shows just how much the geopolitical landscape in space is changing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Russia and China today signed a memorandum of understanding stating the two countries will work together to build the International Scientific Lunar Station.The station "is a complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and/or in the orbit of the Moon, designed to carry out multidisciplinary and multipurpose research work," Russia's statement says.The base will focus on exploration and "use of the Moon," fundamental research, and technology development, and will have uncrewed capabilities as well as open up the "prospect of a human presence on the Moon," the statement says.The two nations haven't yet released details about what each will be responsible for when it comes to building and operating the station.The intrigue: This move appears to signal that Russia plans to move away from cooperation with the U.S. and other nations involved in the International Space Station once that program ends by the end of the decade.Russia has not signed the Artemis Accords, which is led by the U.S. and aims to govern international exploration of the Moon. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency, called NASA’s Artemis program to land astronauts back on the Moon too “U.S. centric.”However, Russia and China's plans likely won't affect the Artemis program.“The space partnership with Russia in the ISS was driven more by national security and foreign policy reasons than a need to have Russian expertise," the Secure World Foundation's Brian Weeden told SpaceNews in February. "It’s useful, but not critical."Go deeper: The International Space Station's end will mix up space geopoliticsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Color-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging U.S.-bound migrants with wristbands

    Along the banks of the Rio Grande in the scrubby grassland near Penitas, Texas, hundreds of colored plastic wristbands ripped off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials say is a growing trend among powerful drug cartels and smugglers to track people paying to cross illegally into the United States. The plastic bands - red, blue, green, white - some labeled "arrivals" or "entries" in Spanish, are discarded after migrants cross the river on makeshift rafts, according to a Reuters witness. Some migrants are trying to evade border agents, others are mostly Central American families or young children traveling without parents who turn themselves into officials, often to seek asylum.

  • Remains of Cold War-era Russian sub seen in film catch fire

    The remains of a Cold War-era Russian submarine once seen in a movie starring Harrison Ford caught fire in Providence on Tuesday morning as workers were using a blowtorch to cut it up for scrap, fire officials said. After the Cold War, the submarine known as Juliett 484 was sold and used as a restaurant and vodka bar in Helsinki, Finland, and as a set for the 2002 Ford movie “K-19: The Widowmaker.”

  • A global semiconductor shortage highlights a troubling trend: A small and shrinking number of the world's computer chips are made in the US

    The U.S. is still a leader in designing and selling computer chips, but the vast majority of the world's chips are fabricated in Taiwan and South Korea. Macro Photo/iStock via Getty Images CC BY-ND President Joe Biden’s executive order calling for a review of supply chains for critical products put a spotlight on the decades-long decline in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Semiconductors are the logic and memory chips used in computers, phones, vehicles and appliances. The U.S. share of global semiconductor fabrication is only 12%, down from 37% in 1990, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. It might not seem important that 88% of the semiconductor chips used by U.S. industries, including the automotive and defense industries, are fabricated outside the U.S. However, three issues make where they are made critical to the U.S. as the global leader in electronics: lower capability, high global demand and limited investment. Lower capability The increasing reliance by U.S. chip companies on international partners to fabricate the chips they design reflects the United States’ diminished capability. U.S. semiconductor companies have 47% of the global chip sales market, but only 12% are manufactured in the U.S. Meeting expectations for ever faster and smarter electronics requires chip design innovation, which, in turn, is dependent on the most advanced fabrication technologies available. Advances in semiconductor fabrication are based on the number of transistors, the smallest of a chip’s electronic components, per square millimeter. The most advanced semiconductor fabrication technologies and facilities, known as fabs, are labeled as 5 nanometers, or millionths of a millimeter. The number refers to the process rather than any particular chip feature. Generally, the smaller the nanometer rating, the more transistors per square millimeter, though it’s a complicated picture with many variables. The highest transistor densities are about 100 million per square millimeter. Taiwan and Samsung in South Korea are developing 3 nanometer fabs while the U.S. does not yet have a 7 nanometer fab. Intel has announced that its 7 nanometer fab won’t be ready for production until late 2022 or early 2023. This leaves the U.S. without the means to make the most advanced chips. High global demand With the pandemic, demand for cell phones, laptops and other work-at-home devices and increased use of the internet have put pressure on fabs to increase the number of chips they are delivering for these products. The global automotive industry predicted that demand for cars would fall during the pandemic, so it reduced its orders for semiconductors chips used in vehicle safety, control, emissions and driver information systems. The auto industry has restarted production but is now faced with a shortage of semiconductor chips. Recently, eight state governors asked Biden to redouble efforts “to urge wafer and semiconductor companies to expand production capacity and/or temporarily reallocate a modest portion of their current production to auto-grade wafer production.” This “modest” reallocation cannot be done without causing shortages elsewhere. And it cannot be done quickly. For example, Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC has reported a six month lead time from placing an order to delivery, and producing a chip is estimated to take up to three months. A worker in a Chinese research laboratory holds a chip used in automobile radar systems. Liu Yucai/Visual China Group via Getty Images Limited federal investment The governments of Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and China each invest tens of billions of dollars each year in their semiconductor industries and it shows. These investments include not just the facilities themselves but also the R&D and tool development necessary to move to the next generation of fabs. Such incentives in the U.S. remain minimal. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] TSMC plans to invest US$25-28 billion this year in fabs alone and has promised to invest $12 billion for a fab in Arizona. To put this in perspective, the Arizona TSMC fab is expected to start processing 20,000 wafers a month, compared with the 1,000,000 wafers in existing TSMC facilities in Taiwan and China. Biden’s executive order about supply chains is an important step in determining the investments needed to improve the prospects for the U.S. semiconductor industry.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Carol Handwerker, Purdue University. Read more:Neuronlike circuits bring brainlike computers a step closerHow the world ran out of semiconductors Through Purdue grants and contracts, Carol Handwerker receives funding from the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy Critical Materials Institute, USPAE (a non-profit research consortium), Intel, MacDermidAlpha, Juniper Networks, Lam Research, Foresite Technologies, ASML/Cymer, and the National Science Foundation.

  • Italy rejects two-state deal for ethnically divided Cyprus

    Italy strongly disapproves of any deal to reunify ethnically divided Cyprus that doesn’t conform to an already agreed-upon federal framework that’s spelled out in United Nations resolutions, the Italian foreign minister said on Tuesday. Luigi Di Maio said he assured his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, after talks that Italy “very resolutely rejects” any peace proposals that fall “outside the parameters of existing agreements and United Nations decisions.” Di Maio’s remarks come amid Turkish and Turkish Cypriot calls to put federation aside as a compromise solution to end the east Mediterranean island nation’s 46-year split, after numerous rounds of fruitless, U.N.-facilitated negotiations.

  • SLS: Nasa assembles twin boosters for its 'megarocket'

    The space agency has completed the assembly of two boosters for its "megarocket", the SLS.

  • Xinjiang firms seek damages from foreign researcher over forced labour reports: media

    The official news outlet of the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang region said unidentified companies from the area have filed a domestic civil lawsuit seeking unspecified compensation from a U.S.-based human rights researcher whose reports alleged forced labour is used in the region's cotton industry. The companies said researcher Adrian Zenz's reports were untrue, damaged the reputation of the industry and led to economic losses after the United States banned cotton imports from Xinjiang, according to a report on by the Xinjiang Communist Party website on Monday evening.

  • The Rolls-Royce Ghost: Everything We Know About the Game-Changing Luxury Sedan

    From design to specs and pricing, here’s what you should know about the completely redesigned luxury sedan.

  • America has seen a ‘nationalization of leases’ — and it could hurt renters amid the COVID-19 pandemic

    Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and New York University recently released a new study that is one of the first large-scale descriptive analyses examining the language used in residential leases. The study examined roughly 170,000 leases filed in connection with eviction proceedings from 2005 to 2019 in Philadelphia. Over that span of time, the leases they analyzed became less and less friendly to tenants and more biased in the favor of landlords.

  • 5 New Swimsuit Trends That Work For Every Body Type

    Summer days are closer than we think.

  • Russian Intelligence Services Are Meddling in the Vaccine Market, WSJ Reports

    The nation's intelligence apparatus has sought to spread mistrust in Western-developed vaccines, the newspaper says.

  • 2021 Bills Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Bills are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Workhorse Surges as Lawmakers Take Aim at Postal Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Workhorse Group Inc. rose as a House panel made plans to examine the U.S. Postal Service’s awarding of a blockbuster truck-building contract to Oshkosh Corp. and another lawmaker raised questions about stock trades just prior to the contract announcement.Workhorse’s bid to replace delivery trucks for the Postal Service with an all-electric fleet had been viewed as the favorite, especially after President Joe Biden ordered the government to utilize emissions-free vehicles. But Oshkosh won the bid last month with a fleet that will be mostly gasoline-powered.The chairman of a key House government oversight panel says he wants his panel to look at the Postal Service’s decision.“So, you want to replace the second largest fleet in America, with fossil-fuel-based vehicles?” said House Subcommittee on Government Relations Chairman Gerry Connolly of Virginia. “If you project from now until 25 years from now, you’ll be the only gas-powered or diesel powered vehicle on the road.”Connolly spoke on a day of swift developments regarding the contract, including questions being raised about a $54.2 million late-day block trade in Oshkosh on the eve of the contract award and calls for legislation to block the award from going forward.Workhorse shares rose as much as 29.3% Monday and were briefly paused before closing up nearly 13% at $15.50 in New York trading. Oshkosh dropped $1.10 to $112.55.Gas-Guzzling ReplacementsMeanwhile, legislation being introduced by Representative Jared Huffman, a California Democrat, would require at least 75% of vehicles being procured by the post office to replace its existing gas-guzzling fleet be electric or zero emissions, according to a bill summary. The funding would need additional approval by congressional appropriators.Another Democrat, Marcy Kaptur, plans a bill asking the Postal Service to halt the Oshkosh contract until an investigation into potential political influence and whether it’s consistent with a White House executive order on electrifying the federal vehicle fleet, according to her spokesman, Griffin Anderson.The Postal Service on Feb. 23 awarded Oshkosh, a Wisconsin-based maker of military trucks, a 10-year contract for as many as 165,000 vehicles worth as much as $6 billion. Workhorse is considering challenging the award.Ohio Representative Tim Ryan on Friday raised questions about a 524,400-share Oshkosh trade, which came in after-hours trading on Feb. 22 ahead of the company’s surprise win of the postal truck contract. The size of that trade was almost as much as average daily volume in the stock in the prior year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Probe DemandedRyan’s demands for an investigation added fuel to Workhorse’s long-shot bid to overturn its loss to Oshkosh, which surged as much as 16% on the day the Postal Service announced the contract award.The holdings would be worth $59 million at Oshkosh’s closing price Monday, or roughly $5 million above the purchase price. The parties involved in the trade couldn’t be determined.“It definitely stinks and needs to be looked into at the highest levels,” Ryan, an Ohio Democrat who is fighting the award to Oshkosh, said in an interview. “If that is not suspicious, I don’t know what is. Somebody clearly knew something.”Workhorse has a 10% stake in Lordstown Motors Corp., which is in Ryan’s district.Ryan said he will ask the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate. Representatives of the agency declined to comment.An Oshkosh representative didn’t respond to a voicemail and email seeking comment.(Updates with lawmaker’s comments in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Was Obi Toppin robbed in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

    Michelle Margaux and Sal Licata discuss whether or not Obi Toppin was "robbed" in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, or if Anfernee Simons was a worthwhile winner.

  • A top House Republican says the GOP has gone 'off the rails' and risks becoming a 'regional party'

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger in a new CNN interview warned that the GOP could lose future elections if the culture within the party doesn't change.

  • What does a ‘slimmed down’ Royal family mean for Harry and Meghan’s security?

    Much was made of the issue of young Archie’s security in the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey; Harry mentioned the topic repeatedly, while Meghan appeared to believe that in it not being granted to her son, he was being deprived of a royal privilege that would have been afforded to others. It seems possible that Prince Andrew demanding protection for his daughters may have influenced her concerns. She had known Eugenie and Beatrice, who bear royal titles, prior to meeting Harry; until 2011 the pair had 24-hour police protection – the source of much consternation within the palace – at a cost of £500,000 to the taxpayer each year, which came to an end when they were in their early 20s. Prince Andrew lobbied hard for their security to remain in place, arguing that their status as minor royals differed from their cousins on account of their HRH titles. But there can have been no discussion as to anyone “granting” a royal title – and the security that comes with it – to Archie. The rules were set in stone in 1917 and, with Prince Charles and William reportedly seeking to “slim down” the monarchy, the firstborn of the younger son could have never been expected to match the royal credentials of the young Cambridges. When George V created the House of Windsor in 1917, he restricted the scope of the Royal family: the title of Royal Highness was reserved for the sons and daughters of the Sovereign, and the sons and daughters of sons of the Sovereign (but not daughters). It was also to be granted to the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales (eg today, Prince George). That is why the children of Princess Mary (daughter of George V), Princess Margaret and Princess Anne got no titles from their mothers, though some did from their fathers – the Earl of Harewood (hereditary) and the Earl of Snowdon (created for him). George V did not, however, take into account the possible longevity of monarchs. So in 2012 the Queen extended the concept so that if the Duchess of Cambridge had a first born girl, she would be HRH. Later the younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were born as HRHs. Archie will become an HRH automatically when Prince Charles becomes King. Security for the Sussexes – and not Archie specifically – would have been adequate while Prince Harry was a working royal, since young children are not out and about on their own. He would be protected, and it is certain that if there were any need for protection later, that would have happened. But what the plan for a slimmed down monarchy seems not to have addressed is how would things look for Harry’s children – and how Meghan might have wanted to change things. In the interview, contradicting the couple’s decision not to give Archie any title at all, the fact that her son was not a prince was held as a grudge against the Royal family, as if the lack of such a title put him at risk from external threats. She was clearly unwilling to accept well established rules, perhaps a rather more American approach to things than taken by others marrying into the family. Another factor could be that Prince Harry mythologised the idea that security was removed from his mother, leading to her death – whereas in fact Diana, Princess of Wales, decided she didn’t want it. Certainly in the interview he appeared unduly nervous about his family’s safety, while allowing glimpses of walks with Archie on a nearby beach seemed, to say the least, foolhardy. But Harry must be realistic about what his current position in the royal framework should allow – and a glance back at history might have served him well. When Edward VIII abdicated and became Duke of Windsor, he was never given security by the British Government – arguably at a time when he might have needed it most – roaming, as he did, around Europe. Of the many grudges that the Duke felt had been landed on him, this issue was never raised on either side. He neither expected security – nor was it offered. It could possibly have been argued that some sort of protection might have been granted to a man who had once been Britain’s king – as happens with former US Presidents, and nowadays former Prime Ministers. Instead, the Duke paid for his own security, such as it was. In the interview Prince Harry complained that at a certain point, while out in Canada, he was told that the British taxpayer would cease to pay for his security. Clearly this was because he was no longer a working member of the Royal family. He had stepped down – or back – as he insists. It would have been shocking for the British taxpayer to have had to finance expensive security (estimated to be around £1 million per year) for a man doing absolutely nothing for Britain. Now that he is operating commercially and independently, does he really expect us to foot what could amount to a rather considerable bill? Royal security is ultimately a matter for New Scotland Yard, who are in overall control of who is protected, how and when. The whole issue was readdressed after the serious incident in the Mall in 1974 when Princess Anne’s car was attacked and she was nearly kidnapped at gunpoint. The Princess courageously outwitted her assailant by refusing to get out of the car, and he did not have a plan B. She was rescued, but her policeman was badly wounded. Protection plans were revised. By 1982 (when the Queen’s personal detective was obliged to step down on account of his involvement with a male prostitute), the Royalty Protection Group consisted of 43 men from the uniformed branch of the Metropolitan Police who from then on accompanied members of the Royal family on public engagements, but in plain clothes. And now there is always a second car with backup sergeants in addition to the protection officer in the lead vehicle when they are on public engagements (not on private excursions). The disappearance of British security is one of the many things that Prince Harry needs to come to terms with in his self-imposed exile – an unfortunate truth they will need to resolve.

  • GOP Sen. Tim Scott says 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy. We need to take that seriously," Sen. Tim Scott told Fox News.

  • The queen abruptly changed her plans ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit after they stepped down as senior royals

    The couple was invited for an overnight stay to see the queen, but at the last minute royal staff emailed them to say they could no longer visit.

  • Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons

    Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press have sent ripples of shock around the world. Whether it’s the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color or the lack of non-white faces at the top of British media and politics, ethnic minorities in the U.K. say racist attitudes and structures of discrimination are pervasive — and all too often denied by society at large. “This is a country that doesn’t want to have an honest conversation about race,” historian David Olusoga, who presented the TV series “Black and British: A Forgotten History,” said Tuesday.