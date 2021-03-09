US admiral says Guam needs more defenses to stop China from knocking it out of the fight with a 'cheap shot'

Ryan Pickrell
·4 min read
F-15E Strike Eagles and a B-2 Spirit bomber fly in formation over Andersen Air Force Base on Guam
F-15E Strike Eagles and a B-2 Spirit bomber fly in formation over Andersen Air Force Base on Guam US Air Force

  • The Indo-Pacific Command chief pushed lawmakers to boost Guam's defenses against threats from China.

  • He said that Aegis Ashore would better protect the strategic territory from missiles.

  • "Guam is a target today," he stated, noting that Guam will face greater threats in the future.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The top US commander in the Indo-Pacific pressed lawmakers on Tuesday to support the fielding of additional air-and-missile defense capabilities for Guam given China's growing ability to threaten the important territory.

"Guam is a target today," US Navy Adm. Philip Davidson, the commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee. "It needs to be defended, and it needs to be prepared for the threats that will come in the future."

"Guam is not just a place that we believe that we can fight from, as we have for many decades," he said, telling the Senate panel that "we are going to have to fight for it."

The admiral, who has made the defense of Guam a top priority, said that this strategic US territory would benefit from Aegis Ashore. He argued that the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system in place to defend Guam is incapable "of meeting the current trajectory of threats from China."

Davidson called attention to a Chinese propaganda video that showed an H-6 bomber strike on Andersen Air Force Base on Guam as evidence of China's strategic thinking. The video was mocked for shamelessly ripping footage from Hollywood films like 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen."

The Pentagon's most recent China military power report noted that Chinese "H-6K bomber flights into the western Pacific Ocean demonstrate China's ability to range Guam with air-launched [land-attack cruise missiles]" while the DF-26 mid-range missile nicknamed the "Guam Express" is "capable of conducting precision conventional or nuclear strikes against ground targets, which could include US bases on Guam."

Davidson said that Guam would be better to prepared to defend against these threats with Aegis Ashore, an air-and-missile defense system based on the system the US Navy has installed on a number of its guided-missile destroyers and cruisers.

Davidson said Tuesday that America has "to demonstrate that any ambition China might have and any threat it might put forth toward Guam would come at cost."

"That would be really by the collection of not only this defensive capability, which I think is so critical because it prevents a cheap shot," but also other capabilities "to let China know that the cost of what they seek to do are too high and give them doubt in their success," he said.

The admiral told lawmakers that putting Aegis Ashore on Guam would show China that "it "can't knock Guam out with an easy shot and keep us out of the fight to present a fait accompli" in a regional crisis, such as a conflict over Taiwan.

Davidson's Aegis Ashore proposal is part of the broader Pacific Defense Initiative expected to require an estimated $4.6 billion in defense funds in fiscal year 2022 and $27 billion over the next five years as the Pentagon makes competition with China a priority.

Department of Defense leadership has repeatedly identified China as the "pacing threat," and the Biden administration has singled China out as America's most challenging competitor.

In this competition, Guam is a vital territorial holding. Not only is it home to more than 170,000 US citizens and service members, but it also offers access to a deepwater port, fuel and munition storage, and an airfield that for US power projection. A submarine squadron and a ship that performs maintenance on them are based there.

"America's day begins in Guam, and it is not only a location we must fight-from, but one we must also fight-for given the threats we face in the near term and the foreseeable future," Davidson told lawmakers Tuesday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to meet virtually Friday with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

    U.S. President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the White House announced on Tuesday, the first leader-level meeting of a group seen as part of efforts to balance China's growing military and economic power. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the meeting of the "quad" countries indicates the importance Biden places in U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • Russia and China want to build a Moon station together

    Russia and China today announced that the two nations plan to cooperate to create a scientific research station on the Moon.Why it matters: Countries are turning their attention to landing people on the Moon in the coming years, and this partnership between China and Russia — a long-time U.S. partner in space — shows just how much the geopolitical landscape in space is changing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Russia and China today signed a memorandum of understanding stating the two countries will work together to build the International Scientific Lunar Station.The station "is a complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and/or in the orbit of the Moon, designed to carry out multidisciplinary and multipurpose research work," Russia's statement says.The base will focus on exploration and "use of the Moon," fundamental research, and technology development, and will have uncrewed capabilities as well as open up the "prospect of a human presence on the Moon," the statement says.The two nations haven't yet released details about what each will be responsible for when it comes to building and operating the station.The intrigue: This move appears to signal that Russia plans to move away from cooperation with the U.S. and other nations involved in the International Space Station once that program ends by the end of the decade.Russia has not signed the Artemis Accords, which is led by the U.S. and aims to govern international exploration of the Moon. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency, called NASA’s Artemis program to land astronauts back on the Moon too “U.S. centric.”However, Russia and China's plans likely won't affect the Artemis program.“The space partnership with Russia in the ISS was driven more by national security and foreign policy reasons than a need to have Russian expertise," the Secure World Foundation's Brian Weeden told SpaceNews in February. "It’s useful, but not critical."Go deeper: The International Space Station's end will mix up space geopoliticsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Remains of Cold War-era Russian sub seen in film catch fire

    The remains of a Cold War-era Russian submarine once seen in a movie starring Harrison Ford caught fire in Providence on Tuesday morning as workers were using a blowtorch to cut it up for scrap, fire officials said. After the Cold War, the submarine known as Juliett 484 was sold and used as a restaurant and vodka bar in Helsinki, Finland, and as a set for the 2002 Ford movie “K-19: The Widowmaker.”

  • Ukraine approves China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

    Ukraine has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim - one of Sinovac's partners - has an agreement with the manufacturer to deliver 5 million doses of the vaccine in Ukraine, including 1.9 million via a state procurement scheme.

  • Mexico to rely heavily on Chinese vaccines

    Mexico announced a huge bet on Chinese vaccines Tuesday, without making public any information about their efficacy. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican government has signed agreements for 12 million doses of the yet-unapproved Sinopharm vaccine and increased to a total of 20 million doses its contracts for the Coronavac dose made by China’s Sinovac. Deliveries of Sinovac have already started, with the full 20 million doses expected by July.

  • France and Germany Are Arguing Over Their Shared Sixth-Gen Fighter Jet

    The countries are supposed to produce the plane with Spain by 2040. We'll see about that.

  • U.S. 'alarmed' by frequency of attacks on Saudi after Houthis target oil heartland

    The United States on Monday expressed alarm at "genuine security threats" to Saudi Arabia from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis and elsewhere in the region after attacks on the heart of the Saudi oil industry, and it would look at improving support for Saudi defences. Earlier in the day, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh said Washington was committed to defending Saudi following Sunday's volley of drones and missiles, including one aimed at a Saudi facility vital to oil exports.

  • US vows renewed pressured on Iran over Levinson

    The State Department says they vow to put renewed pressure on Iran on what happened to Robert Levinson, on what is the 14th anniversary of his disappearance. (March 9)

  • White House praises Duchess of Sussex's 'courage' for sharing struggles in Oprah interview

    The White House has praised the Duchess of Sussex's "courage" for sharing her "struggles with mental health". Officials declined to confirm whether President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, who has a long friendship with the Duke of Sussex, watched the interview live. But they said "many" in the White House had watched it, and that the US president "believes" it is courageous for people to tell their personal story. The White House said the US continued to have a "strong relationship" with the British people, and the UK government. But in public comments a senior official clearly backed the Duchess for speaking to Oprah Winfrey about how her time in the Royal family had led to her having suicidal thoughts. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, was asked if Joe and Jill Biden had watched the interview, and what their reaction was, in particular to "the racism they [the Duke and Duchess] felt." Ms Psaki said: "Let me first say, obviously, many of us caught the interview, as many Americans did, and around the world. "Meghan Markle is a private citizen and so is Harry at this point. "For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage. "And that's certainly something the president believes."

  • Biden has created 'humanitarian crisis' on border by changing Trump policy: Gov. Hutchinson

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the Biden administration needs to 'think long and hard about what they've done' and change course quickly before the problem gets worse.

  • Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his wife test positive for coronavirus

    Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian dictator, and his wife Asma have tested positive for coronavirus and have gone into quarantine, the regime announced on Monday. In a statement, Assad’s office said he and his British wife took tests after developing symptoms similar to Covid-19 and will self-isolate at their home for two to three weeks. Both are said to be experiencing mild symptoms so far. Asma al-Assad grew up in the UK and was last year hit with US sanctions by the Trump administration which accused her of being “one of Syria’s most notorious war profiteers.” More than a thousand people have died of coronavirus according to the regime's official figures, while there have been some 15,000 cases overall, though the true number is suspected to be much higher. In the Kurdish-held northeast, the Kurdish authorities have announced a total of 8,689 cases and 368 deaths. Meanwhile in rebel-held northwest Syria, opposition officials have reported 21,209 cases, including 632 deaths. Syria, which is approaching the 10th anniversary of its civil war next Monday, says it has begun a vaccination campaign but has offered few details on the process. The regime says it has obtained vaccines from a “friendly country,” but declined to name it. However, Israeli media reports say that Israel has paid Russia - one of Syria’s allies - $1.2m (£860,000) to provide Syria with the Sputnik vaccine. The same reports state that the payment was made as part of a deal to release an Israeli civilian from custody in Syria. Admitting that Israel had supported Syria’s vaccine efforts would cause significant embarrassment to the regime, which regards the Jewish state as its main enemy in the region. The Syrian health ministry warned of a rise in infections earlier this month, urging compliance with coronavirus measures. Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak last year, Damascus has struggled to enforce strict restrictions because of an economic crisis compounded by a devaluation of the local currency on the black market.

  • Arizona rancher on Biden's immigration policies: 'We got spoiled with Donald Trump'

    Arizona rancher John Ladd warns that U.S. Border Patrol agents and communities are 'overwhelmed' by the surge of migrants, who he says are 'busting' into their towns.

  • Triller Overspent on Lopez Fight, but Unique Business Model May Yield Profit

    Back in late February, Triller Fight Club (TFC)—a subsidiary of the music-based social media network, Triller—won the live broadcast rights to undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez’s upcoming bout against George Kambosos with a purse bid of $6.018 million. Considering the bid was $2.5 million greater than what anyone else was willing to pay for the […]

  • Saudi oil facilities targeted in drone and missile attack

    U.S. says latest in series of strikes by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen show, "their lack of respect for human life and their lack of interest in pursuing peace."

  • Pentagon set to OK extending Guard deployment at Capitol

    The decision underscores concerns about the ongoing threat of violence at the Capitol.

  • FBI releases new footage of suspect accused of planting pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC headquarters

    The suspect, captured on camera at different points, is accused of placing the pipe bombs at the offices the night before the January 6 insurrection.

  • The latest culture war is over the sexy 'Space Jam' rabbit Lola Bunny and her new toned-down design

    Lola Bunny from "Space Jam" received a less-sexualized redesign for the film's upcoming sequel, and it's incited strong reactions online.

  • How to create and organize notes with Microsoft OneNote and seamlessly manage all your projects from one app

    You can organize your notes in Microsoft OneNote using notebooks, notes, sections, pages, and subpages.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote, is open to crafting a 'more painful' filibuster

    The House is expected to clear President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday, after the Senate narrowly passed it Saturday morning, following a lengthy negotiation with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment benefits. The narrow Democratic majority is now discussing how to pass other legislative priorities, and Manchin said Sunday he's open to reforming the filibuster. "The filibuster should be painful, it really should be painful, and we've made it more comfortable over the years," Manchin said on Fox News Sunday. "Maybe it has to be more painful." One solution could be to require a "talking filibuster," where senators can block legislation temporarily through feats of endurance. "If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk," Manchin said on NBC's Meet The Press. "I'm willing to look at any way we can, but I'm not willing to take away the involvement of the minority." Manchin repeated that he's "not going to change my mind" on ending the filibuster, but his comments were still greeted positively by filibuster opponents. The talking filibuster "preserves some ability for the minority to slow a bill as long as they physically hold the floor, but then allows an up-or-down vote once they give up," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon tweeted. "This is the Jimmy Stewart model." Manchin also expressed an openness to exploring other ways to sidestep blanket GOP opposition, suggesting that perhaps the budget reconciliation process could be used to pass voting-rights legislation — it can't — or other priorities. "But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also," he said. "I'm hoping they will get involved to the point where we have 10 of them that will work with 50 of us." "If we continue to see obstruction from our Republican colleagues — as we saw through this COVID relief package — I think the patience is going to wear thin, even on moderate Democrats," Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CNN. "But we'll see." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Manchin downplays filibuster reform comments, criticizes Democrats for lack of bipartisan efforts