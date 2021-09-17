Afghanistan: US admits Kabul drone strike killed civilians

A photograph showing the destroyed car and damage around it
The aftermath of the drone strike in the Afghan capital, Kabul

The US has admitted that a drone strike in Kabul days before its military pullout killed 10 innocent people.

A US Central Command investigation found that an aid worker and nine members of his family, including seven children, died in the 29 August strike.

The youngest child, Sumaya, was just two years old.

The deadly strike happened days after a terror attack at Kabul airport, amid a frenzied evacuation effort following the Taliban's sudden return to power.

It was one of the US military's final acts in Afghanistan, before ending its 20-year military operation in the country.

US intelligence had tracked the aid worker's car for eight hours, believing it was linked to IS-K militants - a local branch of the Islamic State (IS) group, US Central Command Gen Kenneth McKenzie said.

The investigation found the man's car had been seen at a compound associated with IS-K, and its movements aligned with other intelligence about the terror group's plans for an attack on Kabul airport.

At one point, a surveillance drone saw men loading what appeared to be explosives into the boot of the car, but it turned out to be containers of water.

Gen McKenzie described the strike as a tragic mistake.

The strike happened as the aid worker - named as Zamairi Akmadhi - pulled into the driveway of his home, 3km (1.8 miles) from the airport.

The explosion set off a secondary blast, which US officials initially said was proof that the car was indeed carrying explosives. However the investigation has found it was most likely caused by a propane tank in the driveway.

Relatives of the victims told the BBC the day after the strike that they had applied to be evacuated to the US, and had been waiting for a phone call telling them to go to the airport.

One of those killed, Ahmad Naser, had been a translator with US forces. Other victims had previously worked for international organisations and held visas allowing them entry to the US.

The US had been on high alert after a suicide bomber killed more than 100 civilians and 13 US troops outside the airport on 26 August. IS-K said it had carried out the attack.

Many of those killed had been hoping to board one of the evacuation flights leaving the city, which fell to the Taliban on 15 August.

The last US soldier left Afghanistan on 31 August - the deadline President Joe Biden set for the US withdrawal.

  • Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

    KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic and beloved longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization, his colleagues say, painting a stark contrast to the Pentagon's claims that he was an Islamic State group militant about to carry out an attack on American troops.

  • Military Admits No ISIS Fighters Killed in Kabul Drone Strike That Claimed Ten Civilian Lives

    No ISIS-K fighters were killed in the U.S. drone strike in Kabul on August 29, the head of U.S. Central Command is expected to announce on Friday, according to Fox News.

  • Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake'

    The U.S. military said on Friday that a drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many 10 civilians, including seven children, and it apologized for what the Pentagon said was a tragic mistake. Senior U.S. officers had said the Aug. 29 strike that took place as foreign forces completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan targeted an Islamic States suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to Kabul airport. "At the time of the strike, I was confident that the strike had averted an imminent threat to our forces at the airport," U.S. General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters.

  • Pentagon admits Kabul drone strike was 'tragic mistake' after killing 10 civilians, no terrorists

    The Aug. 29 strike near the Kabul airport during the U.S. exit from Afghanistan killed ten civilians, including up to seven children, the Pentagon said.

  • U.S. drone strike in Kabul mistakenly killed civilians, not terrorists, Pentagon says

    10 civilians, including seven children, were killed in the strike.

  • General Admits Kabul Drone Strike Was ‘Terrible Mistake’ That Killed 10 Innocents

    Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty ImagesA U.S. drone strike in Kabul on Aug. 29 that military planners thought was targeting an ISIS-K terrorist in fact “killed as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children,” a top American general said at a Pentagon news conference on Friday.“Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake,” General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters. Gen. Frank McKenzie briefs reporters on Friday. DoD At the time of the str

  • Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

    The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. “The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told a Pentagon news conference. McKenzie apologized for the error and said the United States is considering making reparation payments to the family of the victims.

