US Adult Cancer Deaths Have Dropped, But Heart Disease Deaths Are Up

A new CDC report shows that while fewer American adults are dying of cancer, more are dying from heart disease.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About Newsy

Be informed. Not influenced. Get honest, in-depth context on stories that matter with Newsy. For people who aren’t satisfied with only getting the loudest part of the story, Newsy delivers more — more context, more solutions and a greater understanding of the people and events that shape our world. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View