US advisor on infrastructure projects to be appointed in Ukraine

The United States will appoint Robert Mariner as an advisor on infrastructure projects as part of the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement of Pete Buttigieg, US Secretary of Transportation, during a visit to Kyiv

Details: Buttigieg arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train on the morning of 8 November and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Happy to welcome @SecretaryPete to Ukraine. Our message today is clear: the United States supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. pic.twitter.com/zVNXiKpt7b — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) November 8, 2023

The secretary said that his visit is connected with the appointment of a US advisor on infrastructure issues who will work in Kyiv.

From the time Russia launched its full-scale invasion, I’ve kept close contact with my Ukrainian counterpart about impacts to global supply chains, particularly port and rail infrastructure. Today, I’m in Kyiv to deliver on a top ask to place an infrastructure advisor here. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 8, 2023

"This advisor will be in Kyiv to provide technical assistance on project delivery as part of the country’s rebuilding efforts. It’s one of countless ways the U.S. continues to stand with the people of Ukraine for the long haul and ensure its connection to the world," Buttigieg said.

The US Department of Transportation communiqué on the visit detailed that Robert Mariner would take this position.

Mariner has performed engineering projects for the US Air Force and Navy and has worked on various transportation projects for many decades. Among other things, he was a transportation advisor at the US Embassy in Kabul.

Background: In September, US President Joe Biden appointed Penny Pritzker as Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, whose powers cover work with the authorities of Ukraine, the United States and partners, as well as with the private sector.

