US-Africa: President Joe Biden courts the continent as rivals make advances

1
Anne Soy - Senior Africa correspondent
·4 min read
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the U.S. Africa Leaders Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, USA, 14 December 2022
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the U.S. Africa Leaders Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, USA, 14 December 2022

Africa appears to be the potential bride being courted by suitors from across the world.

Each is keen to sweeten the deal, but there seems to be an acceptance that these days, insisting on an exclusive relationship with African countries may no longer be tenable.

Washington is fighting for attention with Beijing, and to some extent Moscow, and the just-concluded US-Africa Leaders Summit is the latest example of this struggle.

In recent years, China has stolen a march on the US. Its trade with Africa now surpasses the amount that the US, or other Western nations, does with the continent.

The previous US administration of President Donald Trump had been explicit in its assessment of China's relationship with Africa.

It centred its Africa policy around countering what it saw as a "predatory" China when it was unveiled by the former National Security Advisor John Bolton. He also talked about not wanting to waste "hard-earned taxpayer dollars".

But this week's rhetoric from the White House showed a different approach.

Montage of African leaders
Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi (top left), Niger's Mohamed Bazoum (top right), Somalia's Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (bottom right) and Rwanda's Paul Kagame (bottom left) all had a chance to address the summit

First of all, the word "China" did not pass President Joe Biden's lips in his main address to the African leaders on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had given some hint to this approach when, during his first visit to the continent he said: "Our Africa policy is about Africa, not China."

Nevertheless, there is no doubt about the rivalry and the US made clear its intention to promote and expand its interests in health, environment, clean energy and security as well as trade.

Discussions at the summit have focussed on building on already existing programmes, including:

  • Prosper Africa - a US government initiative "to increase two-way trade" between African nations and the US launched in 2018

  • the Clinton-era Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, Agoa, which provides African apparel manufacturers preferential access to the US market

  • the Power Africa initiative launched by President Obama to connect millions of African to the grid among others.

But the successes in those programmes have been slow to be realised.

Africa only accounts for just over 1% of US foreign trade, which is dominated by petroleum imports from Nigeria and Angola.

Mr Blinken described the possibilities that closer co-operation could bring.

"Together as the world's largest economy and one of the world's fastest-growing economic regions," there is potential "to build one of the 21st Century's most successful economic partnerships".

To help this he announced his country's intention to send an investment advisor to the secretariat of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, which was created by the African Union to break down barriers to trade and promote growth within the continent.

Macky Sall
Senegal's president and current head of the African Union Macky Sall said African wanted to "take our partnership to the next level in an inclusive approach"

The US is no doubt eyeing economic opportunities.

Apart from the fast-growing economies, Africa is also home to the world's youngest and fastest-growing population. It means the consumer market is expanding rapidly as is the labour force - both aspects making doing business with the continent attractive.

But it also potentially presents security challenges.

If the economies do not grow, then young people are more likely to make risky journeys to find a better life elsewhere. In addition, a disgruntled population can be fodder for extremism.

This has partly fuelled the current violence in both the Horn of Africa and the Sahel region of West Africa.

The US is involved in countering it in both regions, working alongside host countries.

But the entry of the Russian Wagner Group and the dalliance of several African governments with it has strained those countries' relationships with the US specifically and the West more generally.

More than a dozen African countries also enjoy friendly relations with the Russian government. At least 17 abstained from a UN vote to condemn the war in Ukraine.

Many cite neutrality as a reason for their position. The US has however been urging them that this is not the time to be neutral.

At the summit, however, there was hardly any mention of it.

The softer tone in relations between the US and Africa has been noticeable.

But it does not necessarily mean the US is abandoning its engagement to the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

China and Russia do not attach the same conditions and thus will often have a more attractive offer for some African leaders who are reluctant to have their governance issues come under scrutiny.

Now that the US has renewed its case, African leaders must decide whether to commit to the relationship and how they will best look after their interests.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigerian artists carve their own path in the NFT space

    Most people became aware of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) last year when Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5,000 Days sold for $69.3 million sale at Christie’s in New York. Though blockchain technology and web3 were becoming better known, for most, it was still unclear what impact NFTs would have on the global art scene.

  • Visa to invest $1 billion in Africa over 5 years to cash in on e-payments boom

    Visa Inc plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in Africa to capitalize on the emerging economy's rapid growth in digital payments, the company said at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Wednesday. U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting dozens of African leaders for the three-day event, which started on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. "Visa has been investing in Africa for several decades to grow a truly local business," Chief Executive Officer Alfred Kelly Jr said in a statement.

  • Meta's Oversight Board restores Nigeria church attack video on Instagram

    Meta's Oversight Board on Wednesday overturned a decision to remove a video that was shared on Instagram showing the gruesome aftermath of an attack on a church in Nigeria that killed at least 40 people. The video showing motionless, bloodied bodies on the floor, apparently the aftermath of the church attack that took place on June 5 in Owo, southwest Nigeria, was shared by an Instagram user on the same day. Meta removed the video, saying hashtags added by the user could be read as glorifying violence and minimizing suffering.

  • Mexican Paid Vacation Doubles to Twelve Days After Bill Passed

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s senate voted Wednesday to double workers’ minimum paid vacation to 12 days, in a bill that now heads to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for signature. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lower: Markets WrapThe legislation, which had already passed the lower

  • After World Cup success, Morocco has renewed aims to host

    The idea that Morocco could co-host the 2030 World Cup with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal seemed a bit crazy when it was floated four years ago. Morocco has gained status inside FIFA and credibility with fans by eliminating Spain and then Portugal in knockout games to be the first African team to advance to a World Cup semifinals. There are longer-term prospects for the national team with a solid foundation seemingly in place.

  • How the team behind NORAD’s Santa Tracker prepares for St. Nick's Christmas Eve sleigh ride

    Lieutenant Colonel Drew Frey of the U.S. Air Force explains the magic behind NORAD's Santa Tracker.

  • Chelsea Handler Is Sick of Basic White Guys Ruling the World

    It’s another Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, and Chelsea Handler has just finished recording a new episode of her podcast. Her housekeeper, Mabel, a frequent presence in Handler’s Instagram skits, is packing Handler’s suitcase so that after her Variety photoshoot, she can jet off directly to the airport for a standup performance in Chicago, the […]

  • Biden seeks principled Africa partnership as US businesses pour in

    President Joe Biden called Wednesday for a long-term partnership with Africa rooted both in trade and good governance as US businesses unveiled billions of dollars for the continent where China has become a top player.

  • Microsoft seeks to bring internet to millions in Africa by satellite

    Microsoft announced plans Wednesday to bring internet access via satellite to 10 million people, half of them in Africa, as part of efforts to bridge a digital divide with the developing world.

  • Here are 5 new California laws that will change how your local government works

    Among the new laws going into effect is one clarifying the ability of local governments to remove disruptive people from the public meetings.

  • Ghana begins tackling debt restructuring pain as it secures IMF deal

    Days after launching a bold domestic bond overhaul, Ghana struck a $3 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund in a quest to steady its debt-laden economy, but domestic resistance to the bond revamp threatens to stall that effort. The to-do-list for Ghana's embattled government is long: pushing through a domestic debt exchange without upending its financial system, negotiating restructuring $13 billion in international bonds and executing spending cuts and tax rises. Overseas investors have welcomed both the local debt exchange - which aims to swap bonds for longer maturities, cut interest rates and pause interest payments until 2024 - and the IMF deal, which still requires board approval, to help address Ghana's worst economic crisis in a generation.

  • Why the US is backing the Africa Continental Free Trade Area

    The US is optimistic that if the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is implemented the right way, it could help the continent solve most of its industrial challenges and attract more foreign investment.

  • Indiana’s Rep. Jim Banks is 'strongly considering' run for Senate in 2024, says he would 'get in quickly'

    Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana says he’s “strongly considering” a 2024 run to succeed GOP Sen. Mike Braun, who's running for governor rather than seek re-election

  • US to Push for Transparency on Chinese Loans to African Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- The US plans to push for more transparency around the terms of debts that African nations owe to China as they struggle to make repayments, a senior government official said. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapWashington will also “try and figure out

  • Stock Market: What Should You Focus On in 2023?

    Read this article to learn more about what to focus on ​in the stock market in 2023.

  • ‘FTX and cryptocurrencies are not the same thing,’ says Republican defender. ‘The code committed no crime.’

    A key Republican senator on Wednesday sought to delink the FTX debacle from the cryptocurrency industry as Congress mulls new rules.

  • FTX Fiasco Fails to Mute Congress’s Biggest Crypto Enthusiasts

    (Bloomberg) -- The implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire hasn’t dimmed the enthusiasm for digital currency among crypto fans in the US Capitol.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lower: Markets WrapWith skepticism about cryptocurrency growing among members of Congress, a handful of

  • Biden judicial nominee stalled by Democrat worried about 'anti-Asian bias': Senate aides

    Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, is holding up a Biden nominee for prosecuting an alleged Chinese spy, calling the pursuit "anti-Asian" racism, according to a Senate aide.

  • U.S. Senate passes record $858 billion defense act, sending bill to Biden

    The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday authorizing a record $858 billion in annual defense spending, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden, and rescinding the military's COVID vaccine mandate. Senators supported the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual must-pass bill setting policy for the Pentagon, by an overwhelming 83-11 bipartisan majority. With the House of Representatives having passed the measure last week, the NDAA next heads to the White House, where Biden is expected to quickly sign it into law.

  • Philippine central bank to back wealth fund after raising transparency concerns

    The Philippine central bank on Thursday said it was backing the creation of a sovereign wealth fund being pushed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, after having earlier raised concerns about transparency over its governance. "Given that our concerns in the central bank have been completely addressed and the criticism of inclusion of the pension fund has been addressed as well, I support the passage of the bill," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla said, adding the fund could be used to attract foreign investment. Congressman Joey Salceda, one of the authors of the bill, said in a statement the "enhanced version" contained enough safeguards, like mandatory review of contributions by the fund, to make it "one of the most transparent".