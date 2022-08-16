US agency announces cuts for Colorado River users

Yahoo Life Videos

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott Facebook group has more than 53,000 members, who are united across party lines to vote Governor Greg Abbott out of office in November. Founder Nancy Thompson says, “Texas is number one in business, it's at the bottom of every other issue that is important to Texas families...I think we could be doing better. So in order to vote for change we need people to go out, register to vote, actually make a plan to vote, and vote for change for Texas. And this year that means voting for Democrats.” In order to reach more voters before November, Mothers Against Greg Abbott has released several campaign ads to connect with Texans, showcasing real mothers from all different backgrounds speaking out about the changes they want to see in Texas politics. “I've never experienced a government actively seeking to hurt other Texans like I have under Greg Abbott,” Thompson adds. Their latest video ad, takes an emotional look at the stress parents have in preparing their children to go back to school, just months after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 21 victims. “I mean, every single day we've been asking Governor Abbott for common sense gun laws, and he keeps on turning us down. Even the parents in Uvalde — they put together a petition and they've tried to talk to him numerous times asking for common sense gun laws and over and over again he has turned parents down. He's turned children down. He's turned Texans down, and that’s just not acceptable," says Thompson.