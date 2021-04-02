US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The U.S. government’s road safety agency has opened two investigations into problems with Volkswagen vehicles, including one that alleges serious gasoline leaks under the hood. Details of the probes covering nearly 215,000 vehicles were posted Friday, April 2, 2021, on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
·1 min read

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's road safety agency has opened two investigations into problems with Volkswagen vehicles, including one that alleges serious gasoline leaks under the hood.

Details of the probes, which cover nearly 215,000 vehicles, were posted Friday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.

The largest investigation covers more than 191,000 VW Atlas SUVs from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The agency says it has three complaints and 11 field reports alleging leaks near the fuel injectors in 3.6-liter engines.

Some complaints say that fuel spewed from the engine compartment, creating the risk of a fire. Agency documents say no fires have been linked to the issue so far, but fuel leaks increase the risk because the gasoline can hit high-temperature components.

The probe could lead to a recall but so far there hasn't been one. Volkswagen says any owner who smells gasoline should contact their dealer immediately.

The other probe covers just over 23,000 Audi A8, S6, S7, S8 and RS7 vehicles from 2013 through 2016. Audi is Volkswagen's luxury brand.

The agency says it has 58 complaints and three field reports about 4-liter twin-turbocharged engines stalling without warning while in highway or city traffic.

Several of the complaints blame the problem on a turbocharger failure due to a lack of oil flow.

In both probes, NHTSA says it will determine the size and severity of the problems and assess potential safety issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas man exchanged 7,700 texts in month with child he enticed for sex acts, feds say

    After a babysitter discovered texts he sent an 11-year-old, a Texas man is going to prison for life, officials say.

  • George Floyd news – live: Police officials reject Derek Chauvin’s use of force on day five of trial

    Latest developments from Hennepin County District Court

  • Britain has matched just two of the EU’s 13 bans of harmful chemicals since Brexit

    Plans to introduce tougher protections for the environment after Brexit have fallen by the wayside, with Britain matching just two of the EU’s 13 bans of harmful chemicals since the end of the transition period, a coalition of green groups warns today. Despite assurances from Brexiteers that the UK would have more stringent environmental rules after it left the EU, Britain will actually have looser regulations on the use of microplastics, lead in PVC windows and rubber pellets on astroturf pitches, which are thought to be carcinogenic. Greener UK, a coalition of groups including the National Trust, RSPB, WWF and the Marine Conservation Society, said the UK was now in the “slow lane” on regulating harmful substances, and warned that Britain’s new chemicals regulator was underfunded and understaffed. Last month ministers published the first restrictions to be introduced by the new domestic regulator, UK REACH. The body said it will ban the use of lead in ammunition and some harmful chemicals in tattoo ink, but has no plans to restrict a variety of other substances that are already being targeted by its European counterpart. EU restrictions on the use of harmful microplastics is expected to reduce their usage by up to 90 per cent. The UK’s equivalent restrictions reduce their use by just ten per cent. Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson’s fiancee, has campaigned for tighter restrictions on the use of microplastics in her former role as an adviser at the environmental charity Oceana. The EU is also soon to introduce new controls on rubber pellets used on astroturf pitches, which are said to put football players at increased risk of cancer.

  • Microsoft's Cortana silenced as Siri gets new voice

    Microsoft retires its voice assistant from mobile while Apple aims to make Siri more inclusive.

  • How One Mexican Artist Is Recycling a Resort’s Empty Bottles Into Beautiful Glass-blown Hearts

    Glass blower Israel Bautista's hearts have become a symbol of love across Mexico.

  • Photos capture spectacular ice eruptions in Siberia

    ALTAI TERRITORY, RUSSIA  APRIL 2, 2021: Military engineers conduct an ice blasting operation on the Biya River, Biysky District, eastern part of the region. (Photo/Kirill Kukhmar/TASS) Rounds of ice and river water eruptions have been recorded in parts of south-central Russia throughout the week. But what looks like a dazzling water fountain show is actually a strategic operation to prevent major flooding in nearby towns. The ice blasting event along the Biya River in southern Siberia was carried out by officials as a preemptive strike to prevent severe flooding as temperatures begin to rise across the region. Operations in the Soltonsky District took place on Thursday, with another round occurring in the Biysky District on Friday. Military engineers placed dynamite along sections of the Biya River to help break the ice. Ice blasting operations have been assigned to this portion of Russia as officials warn that above-normal snow levels in the northern branches of the Biya and Katun rivers could cause flooding in the event of a quick warmup. ALTAI TERRITORY, RUSSIA  APRIL 1, 2021: Military engineers prepare for an ice blasting operation on the Biya River, Biysky District, eastern part of the region. The Russian Emergencies Ministry estimates the amount of snow accumulated in the upper reaches of the Biya and Katun Rivers to be three times the norm, which in case of a warm spell constitutes a risk of flooding for the nearby population of 4,000 in Biysky District as well as a number of local infrastructure facilities. (Photo/Kirill Kukhmar/TASS) Snow depths of the northern sections of the Biya and Katun rivers in central Russia are around 20-30 inches (50-70 cm). According to the BBC, this is three times higher than typical snow depth levels in this region. Near the Soltonsky District, the snow depth is 25-35 inches (65-90 cm). As spring returns to the Northern Hemisphere and temperatures begin to climb above freezing in the notoriously cold region of Siberia, the snow and ice will soon begin to melt. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP High temperatures in Barnaul, a town located near the Soltonsky District, already climbed into the upper 30s and lower 40s F (2-7 C) during March. If left to its own devices, the ice covering the rivers can break apart and become stuck, causing ice jams that can send river water and snowmelt into nearby towns. To avoid this, explosives can be used to break the ice into smaller pieces that are less likely to become lodged along the river's edges, according to a 2019 Moscow Times article. ALTAI TERRITORY, RUSSIA  APRIL 2, 2021: An ice blasting operation takes place on the Biya River, Biysky District, eastern part of the region. The Russian Emergencies Ministry estimates the amount of snow accumulated in the upper reaches of the Biya and Katun Rivers to be three times the norm, which in case of a warm spell constitutes a risk of flooding for the nearby population of 4,000 in Biysky District as well as a number of local infrastructure facilities. (Photo/Kirill Kukhmar/TASS) Russia isn't the only country that utilizes ice blasting to prevent ice jam flooding in the spring. In Canada, the capital city of Ottawa holds an annual ice blasting event to prevent ice from jamming near a low bridge on the river that runs through the center of the city. Efforts to eliminate ice jams have been carried out along the Ottawa River since the 1880s, a city spokeswoman told the BBC, adding that historical records show numerous floods have been blamed on ice jams in the city. In late April of 2020, nearly 15,000 residents were forced to evacuate from their homes in Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada, after an ice jam almost 16 miles (25 km) long sent floodwaters into the town. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Hands Down, These Are the Best Carbs to Eat

    They're seriously good for you.

  • Iconic UNC Men's Basketball Coach Roy Williams Retires After 33 Seasons: 'It's Been a Thrill'

    Roy Williams was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007 and is considered one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time

  • Paul Simon sells his entire song catalogue to Sony

    Hits like Bridge Over Troubled Water, You Can Call Me Al and Mrs Robinson are included in the deal.

  • Most people have no clue what they pay for their 401(k)

    Do you know — really know — what you pay for your retirement plan? It adds up to a stunning three out of four retirement savers in the dark about what their retirement plan costs them, year in and year out. The reality, of course, is that everyone pays fees for retirement investing, and those fees are pretty stiff for many savers.

  • Nord Stream 2 warns of security risks to pipeline from warships, planes

    The consortium behind the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline warned on Thursday about security risks to the project from warships and planes, as the link is nearing completion. The pipeline, aimed at bypassing Ukraine and doubling the capacity of the current Nord Stream undersea gas link from Russia to Germany, has been the focus of tensions between Moscow and Washington, which imposed sanctions against the project. Andrey Minin, a senior official at the Nord Stream 2 AG consortium, told Interfax news agency that the project's fleet has been the target of "regular provocations by the foreign civil and military vessels".

  • 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah pleads not guilty to fraud, bond set at $1 million

    Shah's $1 million bond is required to be secured by $250,000 cash or property.

  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 First Drive Review | Tackling Moab with 470 horses

    The long-awaited 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, outfitted with a 6.4-liter V8, made its bold appearance at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari. An off-roader’s play space, Moab is home to tons of trails set among the famous red slick rock and outlying orange-colored sand dunes. Jeep enthusiasts trek to Moab all year for off-roading fun – especially during the Easter Jeep Safari (otherwise known as EJS).

  • Alex Ovechkin with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

    Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 04/01/2021

  • 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross First Drive Review | A welcome improvement

    It’s sized and priced somewhere between subcompact and compact crossovers, making it an in-betweener that may attract some buyers due to its distinctive positioning. The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross isn’t a total redesign — it rides on the same platform and is powered by the same engine and transmission as before — but the exterior design has been given a serious makeover while the interior gets some nice ergonomic upgrades that will make it easier to live with on a daily basis. On the outside, the updates are focused on the very tips of the little crossover.

  • Rivian announces warranty info, equals or betters Tesla in critical areas

    Full warranty information is out for the Rivian R1T and R1S. This wouldn’t be news for most cars, but since Rivian is a brand new car company and its vehicles are electric, there’s reason for some comparing and contrasting. Rivian says that “all components inside the high-voltage battery” are warrantied for 8 years or 175,000 miles.

  • Barn Find 1975 Pontiac Trans Am 455 HO Gets Washed

    This thing is absolutely filthy!

  • Family forced waitresses at bar to perform sex acts, feds say

    A Houston mom, her children and her nephew are now facing life in prison on sex trafficking charges.

  • Tesla's first-quarter deliveries break previous record, beat expectations

    "We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity," Tesla said in a statement. Tesla's Shanghai factory started production of the Model Y late last year in the key market where it already produces Model 3 sedans. In February, Tesla's China sales jumped from the previous month even as demand usually falls during China's Lunar New Year holidays which occurred that month.

  • Asia Is Going Big on Hydrogen Power. What That Means for Electric Vehicles.

    If and when renewable sources start producing excess megawatts, hydrogen comes into play as a storage mechanism, or to convert that power into fuel cells for vehicles.