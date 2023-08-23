US agency probes chemical spill at battery plant owned by GM, LG Energy

David Shepardson
·1 min read
0

By David Shepardson

(Reuters) - The U.S. workplace safety regulator said on Wednesday it was investigating a recent chemical solvent leak at an Ohio battery plant jointly owned by General Motors and South Korea's LG Energy Solution.

The joint venture, Ultium Cells LLC, said on Wednesday it had discovered a cathode mixing slurry leak at its Ohio production facility and took immediate steps to isolate the cause and contain it.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said Ultium reported the leak on Monday and the agency is investigating what happened, the company's actions and whether employees were at risk.

Ultium said none of its employees were present in the area and there has been no employee exposure or injuries.

After the leak's discovery, the "immediate surrounding area was cleared, and area mixing operations were temporarily halted while we assessed and addressed the situation," it said.

Operations have been fully restored after it was deemed safe, Ultium added.

The chemical can present public health risks and is commonly used in battery production.

OSHA said it currently has six open inspections at the Ultium Ohio facility and five closed inspections. The company has paid a total of $31,078 to date, OSHA said.

In December, workers at the Ultium Cells Ohio plant overwhelmingly voted to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) union but have not yet reached an initial contract.

Ultium said earlier this month that "during our 6-month collective bargaining process, the UAW has not provided any wage proposals or counter proposals."

The UAW in July released a report criticizing health and safety practices at the Ultium Ohio plant.

GM and LG Energy Solution are building two other battery plants in Michigan and Tennessee.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Recommended Stories

  • GM’s latest investment could speed development of cheaper EV batteries

    GM has boosted its investment with Mitra Chem, a company focused on building batteries in the US using iron-based cathodes, with a new $60 million financing round.

  • GM's Ultium-based EVs will be able to power your home by 2026

    Owners of all-electric Chevrolets and other GM brands will soon be able to use their cars as backup generators to power their homes during an outage or during peak demand days. GM said Tuesday it is bringing its vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging technology to its entire lineup of Ultium-based electric vehicles by model year 2026. Ultium is GM's new electric platform that includes a new battery design and serves as the foundation for the automaker's EV plans and supports a range of future vehicle models.

  • GM says a next-gen Chevy Bolt is on the way

    General Motors has announced a next-gen Chevy Bolt. It's discontinuing the popular original model, which relies on old battery tech. The upcoming version will use the Ultium battery system.

  • Second-life Jaguar I-Pace batteries to power energy storage systems 

    JLR has found a use for its second-life Jaguar I-Pace batteries. The automaker, formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover, is working with Wykes Engineering, a manufacturer of renewable energy products, to develop one of the largest energy storage systems in the UK to harness solar and wind power using old I-Pace batteries. JLR's announcement is the automaker's first foray into energy storage systems.

  • Automakers now have to comply with MA's Right to Repair law

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday automakers can comply with a Massachusetts Right to Repair law, reversing a previous directive to ignore the state legislation. Massachusetts's Right to Repair law was a ballot initiative that passed overwhelmingly in 2020. The law requires auto manufacturers that sell cars in the state to equip vehicles with a standardized open data platform so that owners and independent mechanics can access telematics data for repairs, maintenance and diagnostics.

  • The best robot vacuums on a budget for 2023

    Here's a list of the best budget robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Most fish oil supplements make unsupported heart health claims, finds new study. Here's why experts say most people can skip them.

    A new study finds that many fish oil supplements make broad health claims that aren't backed up.

  • Lex raises $2.75M for its AI writing tool that helps writers get past blocks

    Lex, an AI-powered writing tool, today said it has raised a $2.75 million seed round led by True Ventures. The company has been spun out of Every, which Lex's CEO Nathan Baschez helped start. Baschez described Lex as a "modern writing platform," emphasizing that 'modern' in this case means inclusive of AI.

  • LatAm startups playing 'on hard mode,' fintech and AI with VC Mercedes Bent

    Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week, Mary Ann spoke with Mercedes Bent, partner on the early stage team at Lightspeed Ventures and co-lead of Lightspeed’s LatAm region and angel fund.

  • Nvidia stock rises ahead of highly anticipated quarterly results

    Nvidia stock was higher early Wednesday ahead of the company's highly-anticipated earnings report after the bell.

  • Father of Titans CB Caleb Farley dies in house explosion

    Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, was not at the house at the time of the explosion.

  • Corsair’s first standing desk is a huge and expandable all-in-one

    The Platform:6 will be available sometime in the fourth quarter.

  • Wand.app raises $4.2M to scale its AI-powered creative tool for artists

    Wand.app, an AI-powered creative tool that gives artists the ability to manually customize and visualize their ideas, has raised $4.2 million in seed funding led by O’Shaughnessy Ventures. Unlike AI-powered creative tools that provide limited control over the content they generate, which can be alienating to artists who have specific visions for what they want to create, Wand tries to bridge this gap with a combination of visual tools and personalization. Founded in December 2021, Wand is the brainchild of CEO and founder Grant Davis.

  • Maria Shriver’s, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s MOSH noshes on $3M for retail expansion

    MOSH, a brain health brand started by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, took in its first institutional capital of $3 million in Series A financing to accelerate its retail distribution strategy. The round was led by clients of MSA Advisors, LLC (Main Street Advisors) and a group of investors, including Joyance Ventures, The Lab Capital Advisors, Verso Capital and Entrepreneur Ventures.

  • Solana Pay integrates plug-in with Shopify for USDC payments

    USDC, the second largest stablecoin with a market capitalization of $25.9 billion, will be the initial payment option for this integration, Josh Fried, business development and partnerships at Solana Foundation, told TechCrunch. USDC is also more regulated than, say, many altcoins, and consumers in general are already used to transacting in digital dollars.

  • India's Chandrayaan-3 makes successful landing on the moon

    Chandrayaan-3, the latest iteration of India's ambitious mission to the moon, has successfully landed on the lunar surface — making history after its predecessor failed in 2019. The landing, which took place at the targeted time of 5:34am PT (6:04pm IST) on Wednesday over a month after the spacecraft's launch, has made India the fourth nation globally to make a soft landing on the moon, after the former Soviet Union, the U.S. and China, and the first country to land on the lunar south pole, which remains an unexplored area that is anticipated to aid in the understanding of the moon's atmosphere and pave the way for future space exploration programs. Earlier this month, Russia attempted to take the achievement from India by launching Luna-25, which was due to make a soft landing on the south pole before India's Chandrayaan-3.

  • Samsung's 57-inch ultrawide dual 4K gaming monitor arrives in October for $2,500

    Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 widescreen dual 4K monitor has a price and release date, arriving in October 2023 for $2,500.

  • Qatar fund invests $1 billion in Ambani's Reliance Retail at $100 billion valuation

    Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is investing $1 billion in Reliance Retail as India's largest retail chain looks to expand its operations and enter new categories. The Qatar Investment Authority's investment will secure it a 0.99% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, valuing the Indian company at $100 billion. Reliance Retail -- which operates 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms, selling everything from electronics to fashion and pharma -- was last valued at $62.4 billion in 2020, when it raised over $6 billion from investors including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and private equity giant KKR.

  • Homebuying activity slumps to lowest level since 1995

    The volume of mortgage applications for a home purchase last week was the smallest in 28 years.

  • Professor behind recession indicator with a perfect track record says it remains 'way too early' to call off a US economic downturn

    While some say recession worries should be abating, the creator of the inverted-yield curve believes a recession is still coming.