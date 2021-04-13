US investigating possible air bag failures in GM vehicles

Eat This, Not That!

Once you've been vaccinated against the coronavirus, you can act like everything is basically normal, and go where you want to go, right? Well…Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says not so fast. Cases are still too high. "Yesterday there were close to 80,000 new infections and we've been hanging around 60, 70, 75,000," he said on MSNBC. As for yourself, he says there are some places you shouldn't go even if they're open. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Dr. Fauci Says Avoid Eating Indoors The CDC considers "on-site dining with indoor seating, where seating capacity is not reduced and tables not spaced at least 6 feet apart" to be the highest risk dining scenario. Fauci would agree. Since the pandemic started, he has ordered takeout and delivery only, calling restaurants a danger due to being possibly poorly ventilated, and you have to take your mask off to eat, thus spraying droplets. It "may take several months into the second half and beyond 2021," until you can eat in one safely again, he said in an interview with MSNBC. When asked on MSNBC Sunday night if it was safe to go out to eat indoors after vaccination, Dr. Fauci said flat out: "No, it's still not." 2 Dr. Fauci Says Avoid Congregate Gatherings Just because you're vaccinated doesn't mean you should enter a large crowd, take off your mask and feel safe. In fact, you might be endangering others. "A vaccine right now is not a substitute for the normal standard public health measures of wearing a mask, keeping your distance, avoiding congregate, crowded sections, and particularly indoors," Fauci says. "It's not a substitute. It compliments it only when you get the level of infection in society so low that it's no longer a public health threat." 3 Dr. Fauci Says Avoid Bars The CDC says: "The risk of COVID-19 spread increases in a restaurant or bar setting as interactions within 6 feet of others increase" and Fauci agrees. "Avoid bars," he has said bluntly. Most are indoors, you are likely to lose your inhibitions there, and thus forget to follow public health measures—not to mention, you can't drink a beer while wearing a mask.RELATED: This COVID Vaccine Has the Most Side Effects, Study Says 4 Dr. Fauci Says Use Caution in Houses of Worship "You always have to take into account what the dynamic of the outbreak is in your particular region," Dr. Fauci has said about religious gatherings. "Having said that, when you're dealing with a nationwide outbreak like we have right now, you've really got to take precautions…The people who are within 6, 10 feet of each other really need to" wear masks, he says.Churches should "limit the number of people, so that you don't have people in the pews right next to each other," he said. 5 How to Stay Healthy During the Pandemic Follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.