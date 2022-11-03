US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors

FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, revised its controversial guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
18
MIKE STOBBE
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions.

Opioids painkillers can be addictive — even when used under doctors’ orders — and were identified as a big reason for a rise in U.S. drug overdoses that began more than two decades ago. Other drugs have overtaken them in overdose statistics, and illicit fentanyl is now the biggest driver of deaths.

The previous guidance succeeded in reducing inappropriate and dangerous prescribing, some experts say. But they also were seen as a barrier to care, with some pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions as doctors wrote them.

The new guidelines are designed to ensure that patients get compassionate and safe pain care, CDC officials said.

A draft released in February received 5,500 public comments. Some modifications were made, but several main changes stayed in place, including:

—The CDC no longer suggests trying to limit opioid treatment for acute pain to three days.

—The agency is dropping the specific recommendation that doctors avoid increasing dosage to a level equivalent to 90 milligrams of morphine per day.

—For patients receiving higher doses of opioids, the CDC is urging doctors to not abruptly halt treatment unless there are indications of a life-threatening danger. The agency offers suggestions on tapering patients off the drugs.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • CDC issues updated guidance on prescribing opioids

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday issued new guidance for providers on prescribing opioids for chronic pain, updating previous recommendations that had been in place since 2016. The CDC proposed new opioid prescription guidelines earlier this year amid criticisms that the old ones had resulted in worsened outcomes for patients with…

  • CDC softens guidelines for doctors who prescribe opioids

    The CDC softened its guidelines Thursday for doctors who prescribe oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. It says the new guidelines are designed to ensure patients get compassionate and safe pain care.

  • CVS Health agrees to settlement of opioid lawsuits. Here's what we know.

    CVS Health says it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over opioids.

  • Pittsburgh cops didn't attend funeral where shooting hurt 6

    Pittsburgh officials have admitted that although a police presence had been requested at a funeral last week where a shooting left six people injured, no officers showed up for the event. Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said in a statement Thursday that the officers involved will face disciplinary action, which will be handled internally. Nineteen-year-old Shawn Davis of McKees Rocks and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth both face charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts in connection with the shooting.

  • AP PHOTOS: Farmers in Kashmir try growing saffron indoors

    As climate change impacts the production of prized saffron in Indian-controlled Kashmir, scientists are shifting to a largely new technique for growing one of the world’s most expensive spices in the Himalayan region: indoor cultivation. Agriculture scientist Nazir Ahmed Ganai said indoor cultivation is helping boost saffron production, which has been adversely hit by environmental changes in recent years. Kashmir’s economy is mainly agrarian and the rising impact of climate change, warming temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns has increased worries among farmers who complain about growing less produce.

  • Judge scolds mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot

    A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation, after being reprimanded by the judge for a lack of remorse. Given a chance to speak and take responsibility, Cynthia Abcug, 53, instead said she was glad her son was doing well and asked District Judge Patricia Herron to give her probation so she could continue getting therapy, working and studying for a law degree. “I don’t hear a single word from you on the impact you had on the foster family by putting that plan in place,” said Herron, noting that the lack of accountablity could be because of legal appeals she is pursuing.

  • Activists fight bid to remove Puerto Rico's 'colonial cats'

    Hundreds of cats have long slinked through the cobblestone streets of Puerto Rico’s historic district, stopping for the occasional pat on the head as delighted tourists and residents snap pictures and offer bits of food. The cats are so beloved they even have their own statue in Old San Juan. The idea has outraged many people, who worry the cats will be killed.

  • You'll Need Your First Colonoscopy Sooner Than You Think

    Colonoscopies are no fun. Prepping for one includes a full day of eating nothing but liquid and laxatives, with the goal of emptying everything out of your bowels in under 24 hours. Then, once your guts are completely empty, you’re sedated so that doctors can stick a flexible camera up your rear to take images of your anatomy that normally would never, ever see the light of day.

  • Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win

    Jeremy Peña trotted around third base, looked toward the Houston dugout and gave the most casual two-handed shrug you'll ever see on a ballfield. Like it was any routine game in May. Showing the polish and poise of a proven veteran, the 25-year-old Peña put on quite an all-around performance Thursday night.

  • Fact check: Post falsely links Pennsylvania drop boxes ballots to election fraud

    Ballots found in drop boxes in Centre County, Pennsylvania, are not evidence of election fraud, county officials told USA TODAY.

  • Russian soldier spoke of drunkenly killing civilians in phone call near Bucha: 'I think I'm going crazy'

    "I've already killed so many civilians," a Russian soldier who had been drinking said in a phone call with his wife, the Associated Press reported.

  • My Dad Decided It Was Time To Die. Here’s How I Helped Him Do It The Way He Wanted.

    "'I’ve had a wonderful life, and now I can’t live it the way I want to,' he explained. 'So I’m done. And that’s OK.'"

  • Italy silent as ships with 1,000 rescued migrants seek help

    Humanitarian groups caring for 1,000 rescued migrants aboard three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, but so far Italy's new far-right-led government has not responded to requests for a safe port as it hardens its position against rescue boats. The country's new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, has already set the groundwork to ban humanitarian ships from its ports, while appealing to countries whose flags the rescue ships fly to take on the migrants and relieve the burden on Italy. The moves are reminiscent of the anti-NGO posture taken by League party leader Matteo Salvini, now the deputy premier, who prevented humanitarian ships from accessing Italy’s ports when he was interior minister from 2018-19.

  • Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams on Georgia gubernatorial race and voter turnout

    CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "Red and Blue" from Georgia to discuss her recent interviews with the state's gubernatorial candidates. She shares what Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams had to say about their polling and about voter turnout and suppression allegations.

  • Family identifies three brothers in suspected fatal drug overdose case in Denver

    Family members have confirmed the three people found dead from suspected drug overdoses Sunday were brothers.

  • 'Whites and Asians need not apply': Election mailers show fake hiring ad

    Election mailers distributed by the nonprofit organization America First Legal Foundation are using a mock hiring ad to claim racial discrimination against Asians. The election mailers feature claims related to alleged racial discrimination against white and Asian Americans, and were sent out in North Carolina, Arizona, California, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, according to Indy Week. Another mailer claims that “Biden And Left-Wing Radicals are engaged in widespread racial discrimination against whites and Asian Americans…even though it’s against the law.”

  • Researchers say potential breast cancer vaccine in the works

    Researchers said a potential breast cancer vaccine is in the works, with a new study showing promise.

  • Fed says it may hike interest rates at slower pace, but destination is now 5% or higher

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved the fourth straight jumbo interest-rate hike, bringing its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years.

  • Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA Discovered in Ancient South Americans

    Scientists investigating the genomes of ancient South Americans have made a surprising discovery: the presence of DNA from Neanderthals and Denisovans, two species of humans that are now extinct. The findings complicate our understanding of ancient South Americans and their ancestries.

  • 5 injured after building collapsed on Long Island: Police

    At least six people were injured and transported to Stony Brook Hospital with one person needing an airlift, according to Suffolk County Police Department.