US agents in Memphis seize shipped ancient Egyptian artifact

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Imset
    Egyptian deity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal agents in Memphis have seized a potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they intercepted the Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity named Imsety on Aug. 17. The jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies.

The agency says the item was sent from a dealer to a private buyer in the U.S., and the shipper made contradicting statements about its value.

Experts at the University of Memphis Institute of Egyptian Art and Archaeology helped determine the artifact's authenticity. The agency says the lid is likely from 1069 B.C. to 653 B.C.

Authorities say the item is protected by bilateral treaties and is an archaeological import subject to seizure under the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act of 1983. The artifact was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further examination.

Recommended Stories

  • Protests in India against release of 11 convicted rapists

    Hundreds of people on Saturday held demonstrations in several parts of India to protest a recent government decision to free 11 men who had been jailed for life for gang raping a Muslim woman during India’s devastating 2002 religious riots. The protesters in the country's capital, New Delhi, chanted slogans and demanded the government in the western state of Gujarat rescind the decision. The 11 men, released on suspended sentences on Aug. 15 when India celebrated 75 years of independence, were convicted in 2008 of rape, murder and unlawful assembly.

  • In Poland, where coal is king, homeowners queue for days to buy fuel

    Artur, 57, a pensioner, drove up from Swidnik, some 30 km (18 miles) from the mine in eastern Poland on Tuesday, hoping to buy several tonnes of coal for himself and his family. Artur's household is one of the 3.8 million in Poland that rely on coal for heating and now face shortages and price hikes, after Poland and the European Union imposed an embargo on Russian coal following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. Poland banned purchases with an immediate effect in April, while the bloc mandated fading them out by August.

  • Racism, Social Equity And The US Cannabis Industry: One Organization And Its Noble Mission To Make Weed Inclusive

    Via El Planteo. In the United States, the cannabis industry is moving full steam ahead while advocates of cannabis legalization at the federal level argue that taxes generated by the industry could be reinvested in communities criminalized for their relationship with the plant. The reparation of the damages caused by years of racism and criminalization in these communities has a particular racial and economic framing, within social equity programs. Social equity in the U.S. seeks to repair the d

  • This Is Not the Monkeypox That Doctors Thought They Knew

    Early in the monkeypox outbreak, a man in his 20s arrived at an emergency department in Northern California, tiny blisters on his lips, hands and back. Within 12 hours, doctors diagnosed him with monkeypox. That’s where their certainty ended. The patient did not have fever, aches, weakness, pain or other symptoms typical of the disease. He did not know when or how he had become infected. He had not had sexual contact with anyone for months, he said, and had not touched — as far as he knew — anyo

  • Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia

    Russian crude oil volumes to India have fallen for the first time since its invasion of Ukraine as it couldn’t compete with newly-priced crude from Saudi Arabia

  • More than an icon: Designer Elizabeth Emanuel recalls Diana

    Elizabeth Emanuel cradles the massive scrapbook across her chest before laying it gently on the table and opening its Prussian blue covers to reveal a personal time capsule of her relationship with Princess Diana. Emanuel got to know Diana during the months she and her then-husband, David, spent designing the future princess’ wedding dress. Four decades later, there's a sense of intimacy as she leafs through sketches, fabric swatches and photos of Diana, displayed alongside images of the designer’s mother stitching embroidery into the gown.

  • Help for elites at expense of plumbers? GOP seeks midterm gains by slamming Biden student debt plan

    In response to Biden's move to cancel student debt, Republicans are playing on class divisions to woo blue-collar voters who lack college degrees.

  • What will happen in December, and why does Putin fear it?

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is raising the stakes to the maximum, as this winter will be the last when he has the leverage of energy blackmail.

  • Diplomacy, business, break-dancing: Macron visits Algeria

    The leaders of France and Algeria took an important step Saturday toward mending relations scarred by disputes over migration and the legacy of colonial crimes, agreeing to cooperate on energy, security and reassessing their joint history. French President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up a three-day visit to Algeria with a raft of accords that France hopes will smooth ties with Africa’s largest country, a major gas and oil supplier to Europe and an influential regional military player. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune hailed “a very successful visit" and credited Macron’s personal efforts toward rapprochement.

  • Black-owned businesses in Louisville gain new space to work through West End track complex

    The Louisville Urban League is celebrating National Black Business Month with a new plaza for entrepreneurs at the Norton Sports Complex.

  • Pfizer asks EU drug regulator to OK tweaked COVID vaccine

    Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the European Medicines Agency to authorize their updated coronavirus booster vaccine that includes the most recent omicron subvariants. In a statement Friday, Pfizer said it is requesting that the EU drug regulator OK its combination COVID-19 vaccine that targets the original coronavirus and BA.4 and BA.5, the latest versions of omicron, which are causing the vast majority of infections globally now. Pfizer and BioNTech are asking that the vaccine be given the green light for people aged 12 and over.

  • Individuals With Disabilities Can Get a Lifelong Pass to National Parks for $10

    The United States is home to many incredible national parks and lands -- each with its own unique history. Exploring national parks and recreation sites is a great way to get outdoors while seeing more of the country. National parks require visitors to pay a fee or show a pass to enter, as each has a daily entrance rate.

  • Looking Back, Moving Forward: Alaska Native, Suicide Prevention Advocate and Ultra-Runner Carol Seppilu

    Carol Seppilu (Siberian Yupik) was born on Saint Lawrence Island, west of mainland Alaska in the Bering Sea. Earlier this month, Seppilu ran in a hundred-mile ultra across the Colorado Rockies called the Leadville Trail 100, but was unable to finish after she experienced some difficulty adjusting to the high elevation of the course, which peaks at 12,600 feet above sea level.

  • UN Women Group Ends Partnership With BlackRock After Criticism

    (Bloomberg) -- UN Women, a United Nations entity, has ended a partnership with BlackRock Inc. just three months after it was formed, citing “concerns raised by civil society.” “UN Women Executive Director has taken the decision to end the knowledge exchange partnership with BlackRock,” a spokesperson for the New York-based group said by email on Friday. “Going forward, we will conduct a systematic review and assessment of our partnerships, which will inform our new private sector engagement stra

  • Freedom Awards 2022: Civil Rights Museum names honorees

    National Civil Rights Museum announced the 2022 Freedom Award honorees: historian Taylor Branch, FedEx founder Fred Smith and author Isabel Wilkerson.