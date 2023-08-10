US agrees $6bn deal with Iran for release of five Americans detained in notorious prison on spying charges

The United States has reached a $6bn agreement with Iran for five American detainees to be released from prison, say reports.

The Iranian Americans, Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz, as well as two unnamed prisoners, had all been held on charges of spying in the notorious Evin prison and have now been placed under house arrest in a Tehran hotel, reported The New York Times.

The US government will unfreeze $6bn in oil assets and a number of Iranian prisoners will also be freed as part of the deal, according to the newspaper.

The group will be held at the hotel for several weeks before being allowed to board a plane and leave the country, stated Jared Genser, the lawyer for Mr Namazi.

One of the unnamed Americans is a scientist and the other is a businessman, sources told the newspaper. Another prisoner, an American woman, has already been moved to house arrest.

“The move by Iran of the American hostages from Evin Prison to an expected house arrest is an important development,” said Me Genser told CNN. “While I hope this will be the first step to their ultimate release, this is at best the beginning of the end and nothing more.”