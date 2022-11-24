US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile

328
TARA COPP
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intense firefight over Ukraine has the Pentagon rethinking its weapons stockpiles. If another major war broke out today, would the United States have enough ammunition to fight?

It’s a question confronting Pentagon planners, not only as they aim to supply Ukraine for a war with Russia that could stretch years longer, but also as they look ahead to a potential conflict with China.

Russia is firing as many as 20,000 rounds a day, ranging from bullets for automatic rifles to truck-sized cruise missiles. Ukraine is answering with as many as 7,000 rounds a day, firing 155 mm howitzer rounds, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and now NASAMS air defense munitions, and thousands of rounds of small arms fire.

Much of Ukraine’s firepower is being supplied through U.S. government-funded weapons that are pushed almost weekly to the front lines. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced an additional round of aid that will provide 20 million more rounds of small arms ammunition to Kyiv.

“We’ve not been in a position where we’ve got only a few days of some critical munition left,” Pentagon comptroller Michael McCord told reporters this month. “But we are now supporting a partner who is.”

U.S. defense production lines are not scaled to supply a major land war, and some, like for the Stinger, were previously shut down.

That's putting pressure on U.S. reserves and has officials asking whether U.S. weapons stockpiles are big enough. Would the U.S. be ready to respond to a major conflict today, for example if China invaded Taiwan?

“What would happen if something blew up in Indo-Pacom? Not five years from now, not 10 years from now, what if it happened next week?” Bill LaPlante, the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer, said, referring to the military's Indo-Pacific Command. He spoke at a defense acquisitions conference this month at George Mason University in Virginia.

“What do we have in any degree of quantity? That will actually be effective? Those are the questions we’re asking right this minute,” he said.

The Army uses many of the same munitions that have proven most critical in Ukraine, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, Stinger missiles and 155 mm howitzer rounds, and is now reviewing its stockpile requirements, Doug Bush, the Army’s assistant secretary for acquisition, told reporters Monday.

“They’re seeing what Ukraine is using, what we can produce and how fast we can ramp up, all of which are factors you would work into, ‘OK, how (big) does your pre-war stockpile need to be?” Bush said. “The slower you ramp up, the bigger the pile needs to be at the start.”

The military aid packages the U.S. sends either pull inventory from stockpiles or fund contracts with industry to step up production. At least $19 billion in military aid has been committed to date, including 924,000 artillery rounds for 155mm howitzers, more than 8,500 Javelin anti-tank systems, 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems and hundreds of vehicles and drones. It’s also provided advanced air defense systems and 38 HIMARS, although the Pentagon does not disclose how many rounds of ammunition it sends with the rocket systems.

The infusion of weapons is raising questions on Capitol Hill.

This month, the administration asked Congress to provide $37 billion more in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the post-election legislative session, and to approve it before Republicans take control of the House in January. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who is seeking to become speaker, has warned that Republicans would not support writing a “blank check” for Ukraine.

Even with fresh money, stockpiles cannot be quickly replenished. Several of the systems proving most vital in Ukraine had their production lines shut down years ago. Keeping a production line open is expensive, and the Army had other spending priorities.

The Pentagon awarded Raytheon a $624 million contract for 1,300 new Stinger missiles in May, but the company said it will not be able to increase production until next year due to parts shortages.

“The Stinger line was shut down in 2008,” LaPlante said. “Really, who did that? We all did it. You did it. We did it,” he said, referring to Congress and the Pentagon’s decision not to fund continued production of the Army’s anti-aircraft munition, which can be launched by a soldier or mounted to a platform or truck.

Based on an analysis of past Army budget documents, Center for Strategic and International Studies senior adviser Mark Cancian estimates that the 1,600 Stinger systems the U.S. has provided to Ukraine represent about one-quarter of its total arsenal.

The HIMARS system, which Ukraine has used so effectively in its counteroffensive, faces some of the same challenges, LaPlante said.

“The thing now that is saving Ukraine, and that everybody around the world wants, we stopped production of it,” he said.

HIMARS production was shut down by the Army from about 2014 to 2018, LaPlante said. The Army is now trying to ramp up production to build up to eight a month, or 96 a year, Bush said.

HIMARS effectiveness in Ukraine has increased interest elsewhere, too. Poland, Lithuania and Taiwan have put in orders, even as the U.S. works to rush more to Ukraine. If the conflict drags on and more HIMARS ammunition is prioritized for Ukraine, that could potentially limit U.S. troops' access to the rounds for live-fire training.

The Pentagon this month announced a $14.4 million contract to speed production of new HIMARS to replenish its stocks.

“This conflict has revealed that munitions production in the United States and with our allies is likely insufficient for major land wars,” said Ryan Brobst, an analyst at the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

The U.S. also recently announced it would be supplying Ukraine with four Avenger air defense systems, portable launchers that can be mounted on tracked or wheeled vehicles, to provide another shorter-range option against the Iranian drones being used by Russia's forces. But the Avenger systems rely on Stinger missiles, too.

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said stockpile concerns were taken into account.

“We wouldn’t have provided these Stinger missiles if we didn’t feel that we could,” Singh said at a recent Pentagon briefing.

___

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine at: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainians are ready to endure challenges for the sake of victory and future in EU Zelenska

    Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's first lady, believes that Ukrainians are ready to endure the challenges of a tough winter which Russians doom them to suffer, for the sake of victory, dignity and a European future for Ukraine.

  • Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes

    STORY: Workers tended wood-burning stoves inside Kyiv’s central railway station, where passengers tried to stay warm on Friday. Ukrainian authorities said they were gradually restoring power to millions of people, following Russia's most devastating air strikes of the war - which shut down all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants and caused a nationwide power outage.But even after reconnecting the country’s four nuclear power plants, the National power grid said 30% of electricity was still out as of Friday night, and asked people to cut back on their energy use.In Vyshhorod, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited one of the many emergency centers that have been set up to provide heat, water, electricity and mobile communications… telling children there that “Victory is soon.” Later, in an evening address, Zelenskiy criticized Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko for doing what he said was a poor job setting up similar shelters as temperatures fell below zero. “Unfortunately, local authorities have not performed well in all cities. In particular, there are a lot of complaints in Kyiv. (flash) ..To put it mildly, more work is needed. Please pay attention – Kyivans need more support.” The remarks were unusual since Zelenskiy has sought to cultivate an image of national unity during the war and usually showers officials with praise. Ukraine says Russian attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime. Moscow says the attacks on basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate, and that Kyiv can end the suffering of its people if it yields to Russian demands.

  • Russian invaders forcibly remove Ukrainians from Luhansk Oblast, say local authorities

    The Russian invaders are forcibly relocating pro-Ukrainian residents of the Russian-occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reported in Telegram on Nov. 24.

  • 'Where is he now?’ Kherson mother looks for son after Russian retreat

    Clutching aid she'd received at a crowded humanitarian distribution point in Ukraine's liberated city of Kherson, Anna Voskoboinik, a one-legged woman in a wheelchair, finds it hard to imagine life without her only son. Russian forces, she said, arrested Oleksii, 38, a former soldier, three months ago at a checkpoint and never released him before they pulled back from the right bank of the Dnipro River after occupying the city for almost nine months. They include people like Voskoboinik's son, whose whereabouts are a mystery, and residents who were arrested by Russian forces during the occupation and taken farther away.

  • An end to aviation's pointless liquids rule is long overdue – here's what else needs to go

    Aviation’s much-maligned 100ml liquid rule could be heading for the history books by 2024 thanks to the introduction of high-tech scanners. The restriction on carrying larger quantities of liquids, creams or gels in hand luggage – introduced as a “temporary measure” in the aftermath of a foiled transatlantic terror plot in 2006 – still irritates travellers across the globe, despite being widely dismissed by experts as pointless security theatre.

  • SpaceX Continues to Dominate Moon Race

    Nineteen months ago, SpaceX scored a coup. Beating out a whole host of rival bidders -- defense contracting giants Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), and Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) among them -- SpaceX snagged a gigantic $2.9 billion contract to build the a new lunar lander for NASA... and put American astronauts back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. Blue Origin in particular, which had partnered with Lockheed and Northrop to bid on the moon lander contract, went so far as to sue over NASA's decision.

  • A hydrogen pipeline is being built between Barcelona and Marseille – but can it help in the transition to cleaner energy?

    Audio und werbung / ShutterstockIn 1874, Jules Verne wrote in his novel The Mysterious Island: I believe that one day water will be a fuel, that the hydrogen and oxygen which constitute it, used alone or together, will provide an inexhaustible source of energy and light, with an intensity which coal cannot; since coal reserves will be exhausted, we shall be heated by water. Water will be the coal of the future. In the 1970s, with the oil crisis, there was already talk of the hydrogen economy, wh

  • South Korea president warns of crackdown as trucker strike enters second day

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, describing it as an illegal and unacceptable move to take the national supply chain "hostage" during an economic crisis. Union officials told Reuters there were no ongoing negotiations or dialogue with the government. The country's transport ministry said it requested dialogue with the union on Thursday, but the parties have yet to agree on a date.

  • Weapons industry booms as Eastern Europe arms Ukraine

    Eastern Europe's arms industry is churning out guns, artillery shells and other military supplies at a pace not seen since the Cold War as governments in the region lead efforts to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Allies have been supplying Kyiv with weapons and military equipment since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24, depleting their own inventories along the way. The United States and Britain committed the most direct military aid to Ukraine between Jan. 24 and Oct. 3, a Kiel Institute for the World Economy tracker shows, with Poland in third place and the Czech Republic ninth.

  • Russia is on the verge of passing an expanded version of its notorious anti-LGBTQ bill that bans promotion of 'non-traditional sexual relations'

    Russians face fines in the hundreds of thousands of rubles for violating the ban. Ads and films depicting same-sex relationships could be prohibited.

  • Lies and "desecration" of invincibility centres are unforgivable, Zelenskyy tells Klychko

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has rebuked the Kyiv city administration for the "desecration" of invincibility centres in Kyiv and its failure to properly equip them. Source: 25 November evening address of the President of Ukraine Quote: "Invincibility centres have been opened throughout the country.

  • 10 of the best Black Friday TV deals, including $500 off Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ TV, $660 off an LG OLED TV, and more

    Looking for a new TV? There are deals to be had this Black Friday, including a number of quality TVs under $150.

  • ZR48 Corvette Boat Outruns The Cops

    Look at that thing go!

  • Just ‘17 People and a Dog’ Stand Between Ukraine’s Neighbor and Energy Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The group at Moldova’s electricity utility tasked with keeping the country’s lights on were out of breath, literally running between meetings.Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30Adobe Sees Up to $9.2 Billion in E-Commerce: Black Friday UpdateA Rival’s Misstep Helped Anwar Finally Land Malaysia’s Top JobUS Bans Huawei, ZTE Telecom Equipment on Data-Security RiskUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayBacked by

  • NATO vows to aid Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'

    NATO is determined to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia for “as long as it takes” and will help the war-wracked country transform its armed forces into a modern army up to Western standards, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg vowed on Friday. Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania next week, Stoltenberg urged countries that want to, either individually or in groups, to keep providing air defense systems and other weapons to Ukraine. NATO as an organization does not supply weapons.

  • Stoltenberg: Must support Ukraine and stop Putin

    STORY: Stoltenberg had been asked about Polish demands for Germany to pass on Patriot units to Kyiv.Berlin offered Warsaw the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland last week but Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak later asked Germany to send them to Ukraine instead.Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in Ukraine but acknowledges a campaign of strikes against electric power and other infrastructure.

  • USA punch above their World Cup weight against England once again

    The Americans dominated for large stretches on Friday night against a team many thought would hand them a painful lesson

  • Researchers Working On Universal mRNA-Influenza Vaccine Aiming For Baseline Immune Memory For Diverse Strains

    Researchers are working on an experimental pan-influenza vaccine based on the famed mRNA technology to provide broad protection. The two-dose vaccine employs the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used in the COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) & BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). Initial animal studies show that the experimental vaccine provided broader protection against all 20 known influenza A and B virus subtypes. Antibody levels induced by the vacc

  • Report: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach

    Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers' coach.

  • Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on

    European officials are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months, pledging Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbor, the Kremlin’s forces have zeroed in on Ukraine’s power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure in a bid to tighten the screws on Kyiv. Officials estimate that around 50% of Ukraine's energy facilities have been damaged in the recent strikes.