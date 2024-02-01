With US aid for Ukraine stalled, EU unlocks $55 billion in 'predictable funding'

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives prior to the start of a European Council meeting at the EU's headquarters in Brussels, on Feb. 1, 2024.

European Union leaders approved a $55 billion support package for Ukraine on Thursday that the bloc's President Charles Michel described as "steadfast, long-term, predictable funding" for the country.

"We have a deal," Michel wrote on X.

The agreement follows months of delays caused by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who had blocked the package, and as President Joe Biden's push to replenish wartime aid for Ukraine has stalled in Congress.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears its second anniversary at the end of the month the country is running out of weapons and money to keep its economy afloat. Orbán has long been skeptical of EU policies and he is Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally among EU leaders. He vetoed the package late last year.

