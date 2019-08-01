US Air Force F-15 fighter jets are patrolling the Persian Gulf with cluster bombs, and they may be Iranian gunboat killers

Two F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron approach a KC-10 Extender for refueling June 27, 2019 More

U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Erin Piazza





US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles are patrolling the Persian Gulf, "conducting Surface Combat Air Patrol (SuCAP) operations to ensure free and open maritime commerce in the region," the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing revealed this week.

The fighters appear to be flying with cluster munitions, The War Zone reports in an analysis of the accompanying photos.

While it is unclear exactly what type of munitions are contained within the canisters, two of the three choices would be well suited to dealing with Iran's small boats, which have been harassing commercial vessels in the region.

"F-15E Strike Eagles from the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron are flying air operations in support of maritime surface warfare," the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing revealed this week, explaining that "their role is to conduct combat air patrol missions over the Arabian Gulf and provide aerial escorts of naval vessels as they traverse the Strait of Hormuz."

The F-15E, which can reportedly carry almost any air-to-surface weapon in the Air Force arsenal, is a dual-role fighter able to carry out both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron refuels from a KC-10 Extender June 27, 2019 More

U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Erin Piazza

Looking at the accompanying photos, Joseph Trevithick, a writer for The War Zone, noticed that the F-15s were carrying cluster munitions. It is unclear what type of munitions the aircraft are flying with, but given their mission is focused on maritime security, it would make sense that the submunitions contained within are one of two suited to a strike on Iran's swarm boats.

The F-15s in the photos appear to be carrying Wind Corrected Munitions Dispensers, a GPS-guided canister that can be loaded with different submunitions depending on the mission type, The War Zone reports, noting that the aircraft are likely carrying either the CBU-103/B loaded with 202 BLU-97/B Combined Effect Bomblets or the CBU-105/B filled with ten BLU-108/B Sensor Fuzed Munitions.

An F-15E Strike Eagle sits while waiting for an upcoming mission July 15, 2019, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. More