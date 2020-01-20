The US Air Force recently acquired a new $64 million Gulfstream private jet for VIP government officials — see inside

Kentavist Brackin/DVIDS/US Air Force

The US Air Force's 89th Airlift Wing provides travel for top government employees including the President of the United States

The wing primarily uses a fleet of modified civilian aircraft including the Boeing 747-200 used as Air Force One.

Its newest aircraft, a military variant of a Gulfstream G550, was delivered to Joint Base Andrews in late December

The US Air Force operates a VIP transportation system for the government's top employees.

Most known for flying the president of the US on Air Force One, the Air Force also flies elected officials, cabinet secretaries, and even top generals on a fleet of VIP-configured aircraft.

As part of the Air Force's Special Air Mission, the 89th Airlift Wing based at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC operates a VIP fleet with the stated mission of "Enabling national interests through global transportation for America's senior leaders."

Its most frequent flyers include the president, vice president, first lady, secretary of state, secretary of defense, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a spokesperson for the wing told Business Insider.

The aircraft in its fleet are primarily civilian aircraft sometimes modified for military use and receive military designations, as seen with Air Force One being a modified Boing 747-200 designated as the VC-25A.

The 89th Airlift Wing recently took delivery of its newest aircraft, a Gulfstream 550 designated as a C-37B, just before Christmas. The US Navy's website says that the aircraft cost $64 million.

Though the interior of the recently-received aircraft hasn't officially been released, the Air Force provided Business Insider with photos of one of its other Gulfstream C-37Bs.

Here's a look inside one of the aircraft that the government's top officials use to jet around the world.

With seating for up to 18, according to Gulfstream, there are a variety of configurations to choose from with the G550.

USAF Gulfstream G550 More

Kentavist P. Brackin/DVIDS/US Air ForceUp to four people can sit on a single couch alone, maximizing the capacity of the aircraft.

USAF Gulfstream G550 More

Kentavist P. Brackin/DVIDS/US Air ForceUsing the aircraft is one of the most secure ways for government officials to travel, but also one of the most elite.

USAF Gulfstream G550 Interior More

Kentavist P. Brackin/DVIDS/US Air ForceEnlisted Air Force service members are trained to be flight attendants on the aircraft, serving the VIP guests on board.

Air Force Gulfstream Flight Attendant More