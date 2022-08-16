US Air Force test launches Minuteman 3 missile

Reuters Videos

STORY: China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles in the Taiwan Strait after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a trip to the self-ruled island. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control.The military said about 300 such tests had occurred before and it was not the result of any specific global event.In April, the U.S. military canceled a test of its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. That delay had aimed to lower nuclear tensions with Russia during the ongoing war in Ukraine.The nuclear-capable Minuteman III, made by Boeing is key to the U.S. military's strategic arsenal. The missile has a range of 6,000-plus miles (9,660-plus kms) and can travel at a speed of approximately 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 kph).Missiles are dispersed in hardened underground silos operated by launch crews.