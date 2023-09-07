US air quality today: Maps show unhealthy air quality for states impacted by Canadian wildfire smoke

Drifting smoke from the Canadian wildfires will worsen air quality in at least eight U.S. states and prompted alerts for some.

The National Weather Service said the smoke will impact most of the Northern/Central Plains region and parts of the Lower Missouri River Valley through Thursday, and issued alerts for Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wyoming.

US Map: Where is wildfire smoke and air quality at its worst?

The areas most impacted will likely include parts of North and South Dakota, Nebraska, most of Kansas and western parts of Missouri, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Thompson.

"Not only will there be a hazy appearance to the sky, but there could be some reduced air quality, perhaps even getting into the unhealthy range at times," Thompson told USA TODAY. "The air quality levels will start to improve heading into Friday."

Air quality monitoring stations showing unhealthy (red) conditions stretching from the Canadian border down through Kansas. Expect this to continue across #NEwx and #KSwx through tonight with gradual improvement on Thursday. For more, visit https://t.co/4qLhfFaFwo pic.twitter.com/ixi3d6IsHo — NWS Hastings (@NWSHastings) September 6, 2023

Health officials urge the elderly, young children and those with respiratory problems to limit exposure by avoiding outdoor activities.

"Poor air quality can be hazardous to anyone. Before spending time outdoors, check the air quality forecast to ensure that you aren’t doing yourself more harm than good," the NWS said.

How to check the air quality where you live

To find out what the air quality is at your location visit AirNow and insert your state, city or ZIP Code.

Below are air quality maps for the U.S. and states expected to have hazy skies from the Canadian wildfires.

US Air Quality Map

Minnesota Air Quality Map

Iowa Air Quality Map

North Dakota Air Quality Map

South Dakota Air Quality Map

Nebraska Air Quality Map

Missouri Air Quality Map

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Air quality map US: Canadian wildfires will impact these states