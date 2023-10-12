US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea in show of strength

An American aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea early Thursday as a demonstration of strength as tensions rise with North Korea over possible collaboration with Russia.

The USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group docked at the port of Busan on South Korea’s southern coast, the South Korean Defense Ministry announced, according to The Associated Press.

The carrier group will stay in Busan until next Monday, following military drills with South Korea and Japan earlier this week. The deployment is part of an agreement with South Korea to increase “regular visibility” of U.S. military assets in the region.

Concerns have mounted in recent weeks over apparent North Korean attempts to negotiate an arms deal with Russia. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

Defense analysts believe North Korea wants to exchange shipments of small arms and munitions — in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — for advanced Russian nuclear and satellite technologies.

North Korea has increased its missile tests in recent months. In late September, Kim called on his country to increase nuclear weapons production, describing a “new Cold War” with the U.S.

North Korea’s “nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout with anything,” Kim said in a speech to the assembly, according to state media.

Putin and Kim exchanged letters this week in a celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, North Korean state media said.

In his message to Putin, Kim said he was “very satisfied” over “an exchange of candid and comprehensive opinions” during the pair’s recent meeting. He also willed Russia to defeat “the imperialists’ persistent hegemonic policy and moves to isolate and stifle Russia,” apparently referring to the Ukraine war.

Putin told Kim in his message that he was satisfied with the countries’ relations and hoped they would continue to improve, North Korean state media said.

The Associated Press contributed.

