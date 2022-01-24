US aircraft carriers enter South China Sea amid tensions between Taiwan, China

·2 min read


U.S. aircraft carriers on Sunday entered the South China Sea to begin operations amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan.

The U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Groups Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln will engage in operations aimed at strengthening maritime integrated-at-sea operations and combat readiness, according to a statement from the Navy.

The training will be conducted in accordance with international laws, the statement said.

"Our ability to rapidly aggregate and work collectively alongside CSG 3, highlights the U.S. Navy's ability to deliver overwhelming maritime force, when called upon, to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Rear Adm. Dan Martin, commander of the strike group led by USS Carl Vinson, said in a statement.

"We are committed to ensuring the lawful use of the sea and free flow of commerce while deterring those who challenge the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific now and into the long-term future," Martin continued.

The operations include enhanced maritime communication operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, replenishments-at-sea, and maritime interdiction operations, the statement said.

The announcement from the Navy came the same day that Taiwan reported warding off 39 Chinese aircraft flying in its defense zone - including 34 fighters, four electronic warfare craft and one bomber. This was the largest incursion of China's air forces in that zone in October.

U.S. warships frequently transit areas of the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait drawing anger from Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

The Navy's statement noted that since early September, units of the carrier strike group led by the Carl Vinson have conducted multiple operations alongside Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Forces.

More recently, the two forces participated in an annual naval exercise alongside the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and German Navy in the Philippine Sea.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vladimir Putin Senses Weakness

    Fiona Hill, a leading expert on Russia, says it's no 'accident that Putin has decided to act against the backdrop of Biden grappling with his own party.'

  • US and UK order diplomat families to leave and warn citizens to avoid Ukraine as war with Russia looms

    Russia is gathering troops at Ukraine's border and Western governments are warning of an imminent invasion.

  • China tests 2M in Beijing, lifts COVID lockdown in Xi’an

    A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Beijing has prompted authorities to test millions and impose new measures two weeks ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympics, even as the city of Xi'an in north-central China lifted on Monday a monthlong lockdown that had isolated its 13 million residents. Officials in Beijing said they would conduct a second round of mass testing of the Fengtai district's 2 million residents, where the majority of the capital's 40 coronavirus cases since Jan. 15 have been found. The severe measures, despite a relatively low number of cases, illustrate the acute concern of government officials in the run-up to the Olympics, which open in Beijing on Feb. 4.

  • 3 things to know about Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky basketball's rebounding machine

    Oscar Tshiebwe is mounting a campaign for National Player of the Year. Here is what to know about the Kentucky basketball star forward.

  • Taiwan reports largest Chinese air force incursion since October

    On Sunday, Taiwan reported that it warned away 39 Chinese aircraft flying toward the island, in the largest incursion of China's air force in its defense zone since October. The defense ministry said Taiwanese fighters moved quickly to warn away the aircraft, which included 34 fighters, four electronic warfare aircraft and one bomber, according to Reuters. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, and the island has long complained of Beijing's...

  • Anxiety in Ukraine as Russia and NATO bolster forces, blame each other

    A Russian lawmaker warned that Moscow would "respond appropriately" to any more U.S. troops arriving in countries near its western border.

  • Taiwan scrambles jets after detecting largest Chinese air force incursion since October

    Taiwan's defense force said 39 Chinese warplanes flew into its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday.Why it matters: The largest Chinese air force incursion into the zone since October came a day after the U.S. and Japanese navies conducted a joint exercise in the Philippine Sea.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhile China's government did not immediately comment on the latest deployment of aircraft near Taiwan, the Ch

  • Hazardous road conditions expected through Sunday morning for Jacksonville area

    The Jacksonville area saw ice and snow overnight from the winter storm.

  • The rich life for Christine Baranski

    As a child she performed Broadway tunes to a statue of the Virgin Mary. And during her five-decade career in films, TV, and on stage, two-time Tony Award-winner Christine Baranski has played characters who are sophisticated, smart and savvy. Correspondent Mo Rocca sits down with Baranski, who stars in "The Good Fight" and the new HBO series, "The Gilded Age," about her rich life on- and off-screen.

  • Biden reportedly briefed by defense secretary on options for U.S. response to Russia

    Biden reportedly briefed by defense secretary on options for U.S. response to Russia

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema censured by Arizona Democratic Party executive board over filibuster vote

    Arizona Democrats' vote Saturday came after anger from liberals who characterize Sinema as an obstructionist who helped doom voting rights bills.

  • India's COVID-19 cases rise by 333,533 in last 24 hours - govt

    India reported over 300,000 new COVID-19 infections for the fourth straight day even though the caseload over the last 24 hours was slightly lower than a day before, data released by the government on Sunday showed. India reported 333,533 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with 525 dead, according to the figures released by the government. India's total death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 489,409, the health ministry said.

  • Russia accuses West of 'hysteria' after NATO announces military buildup in Eastern Europe

    Russia on Monday denounced the West's reaction to events concerning Ukraine after NATO said it would keep forces on standby and have more ships and fighter jets ready in Eastern Europe.The Kremlin accused the West of responding with "hysteria" as the preparations signaled NATO was gearing up for possible Russian aggression against the former Soviet state, according to Reuters."NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and...

  • How China and Russia forged a friendship after bridging decades-old differences

    Nearly 2,000km (1,200 miles) from Beijing, over a frozen river separating China and Russia, a steel bridge stands ready for the leaders of the two countries to personally declare it open. No launch date has been announced, but the Kremlin underscored the bridge's importance with the release of a transcript from a November meeting that discussed the opening ceremony. Ruslan Baysarov, board chairman of BTS-Most, which built Russia's section, told the Kremlin working group he had asked President Vl

  • Panthers expected to re-engage in trade talks for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

    The Charlotte Observer's Jonathan Alexander expects the Panthers and Texans to pick up trade talks for QB Deshaun Watson again.

  • Feds say unruly Delta passenger refused to wear mask, 'exposed his buttocks' in plane ruckus

    A passenger flying from Ireland to New York earlier this month got into trouble after authorities said he created multiple disturbances.

  • 'He loved flying.' Family remembers Panama City's Dylan Horn after helicopter crash

    The family of Panama City, Florida's Dylan Horn, who recently died in a helicopter crash, shares the life and legacy of their beloved son.

  • U.S. embassy calls for calm, dialogue after brawl in Honduras' Congress

    The United States embassy in Honduras on Saturday called for calm and dialogue after lawmakers brawled in Congress a day earlier amid a dispute over who would head up the legislative body, just days before President-elect Xiomara Castro takes office. Castro's legislative plans suffered a body blow on Friday when about 18 members of her Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) broke ranks and collaborated with the ruling National Party to elect a Libre lawmaker as the president of Congress. The dispute triggered chaotic scenes in Congress as the vote broke an agreement Castro had with Partido Salvador de Honduras (PSH), an allied party that helped her claim victory, to install a PSH figure as the Congress president.

  • Miguel Angel Jiménez beats Steven Alker in playoff in PGA Tour Champions season opener

    Miguel Angel Jiménez lit his victory cigar once again.

  • Report: Giants interviewing Lou Anarumo for head coaching position

    The New York Giants are interviewing Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for their vacant head coaching position on Sunday.