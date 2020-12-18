US airlines are allowing passengers to avoid the Boeing 737 Max as it returns to the skies in the coming months - here's how

Thomas Pallini
Boeing 737 Max
Boeing 737 Max aircraft of Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Gol Linhas Aéreas. LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

  • Airlines are responding to customer skepticism over the Boeing 737 Max by offering free flight changes and trip cancellations to those seeking to avoid it.

  • The four US airlines that plan to operate the Max in 2021 have all said they'll work with passengers, despite praising the aircraft's efficiency and safety. 

  • At least for the time being, there's very little reason that anybody who doesn't want to fly on a Boeing 737 Max should be flying on a Boeing 737 Max.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Boeing 737 Max is returning to US skies in earnest come 2021 and while airlines are touting its efficiency and newfound safety following a 20-month grounding, they're also giving passengers booked on the plane a way out. 

Each airline operating the newly-ungrounded aircraft has vowed to offer flexibility to skeptical customers as the jet gets reacclimated to flying passengers.  

It's a hire-wire balancing act airlines are walking as they're espousing their confidence in the jet while also allowing passengers to avoid it. But then again, the pandemic has forced airlines to bow to passengers in order to get more customers on their planes, regardless of what plane it is. 

Read more: 5 charts reveal how badly the loss of business travel is hurting America's biggest airlines - and why a COVID-19 vaccine won't ease the pain

The four airlines that currently or plan to fly the Max in 2021 have all eliminated change fees for most tickets, giving consumers greater flexibility than ever before to shape their travel plans exactly how they want. Combined with new Max-specific policies, there's largely no reason for anybody to fly on the jet if they don't want to. 

It's unclear how long these policies will last since flying on the Boeing 737 Max will become harder to avoid in 2021 as more orders are delivered to US airlines. American Airlines is quickly regrowing the aircraft's route network starting in January and more airlines like United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Alaska Airlines are preparing to resume flying it as early as February

Here's how each airline is helping passengers ditch the jet. 

American Airlines

American Airlines Boeing 737 Max
An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet at Miami International Airport in March 2019. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

American Airlines is arguably the US airline most eager to get the Boeing 737 Max back in the skies with passengers with the earliest resumption date of any airline in the country and plans to fly the Max across the US and Caribbean come January

But passengers who don't want to journey on the aircraft have options open to them to avoid it. American's policy is to allow passengers to change to the next available flight that's not operated by a Max or cancel their trip and receive a travel credit instead. 

Passengers can also change their origin and/or destination within 300 miles of their existing itinerary if there is no non-Max itinerary available for their current routing. 

Simultaneously, the airline has been getting an early jump on restoring confidence in the jet by flying employees and members of the media on demonstration flights. Business Insider's David Slotnick joined the first demonstration flight from Dallas to Tulsa, Oklahoma, home to an American Airlines maintenance facility, where technicians outlined the changes being made following the grounding. 

United Airlines

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock.com

United currently plans to restart Boeing 737 Max flights on February 11, 2021, according to Cirium data, with the Max 9 variant from Los Angeles and Houston to cities across the US including Orlando, Florida; Tampa, Florida; and San Diego, California.

If a passenger doesn't want to fly on the Max, United's policy allows for a complimentary rebooking or the issuance of a refund. This policy is independent of United's recent elimination of change fees for certain domestic and international tickets and covers all types of tickets, including basic economy fares and international flights. 

Travelers who booked flights on other airlines through United are also included in the policy. If a passenger is booked on another airline's Boeing 737 Max, United will rebook them too. 

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 .JPG
A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S. Reuters

There's no set resumption date for Southwest's Boeing 737 Max operation, though that's not for a lack of enthusiasm around the aircraft. Bloomberg reported that Southwest is reportedly in talks to acquire up to 30 "white-tail" aircraft, the term for planes that were built but lost their original customer, to speed up deliveries of its order for nearly 300 aircraft.

CEO Gary Kelly told customers in a letter that the jet wouldn't be flying in the first quarter of 2021 and the airline's Boeing 737 Max FAQ states that customers who are booked on the aircraft can request a free change.  

"Southwest's goal is to provide transparency and flexibility to Customers when the 737 MAX 8 returns to service," the airline's Boeing 737 Max return to service plan states. "The temporary policy flexibilities will include allowing Customers booked on a 737 MAX 8 to request a change to a flight on one of our 737-700 or 737-800 aircraft as they approach their departure date, subject to seat availability."

Southwest doesn't charge change fees for any of its flights but a fare difference is required when making any change. The Max-specific policy will not incur any fare difference as long as the origin and destination remain the same. 

Customers can cancel their tickets and receive a travel credit if a non-refundable ticket was booked. Those with a refundable ticket will receive a refund. 

But the policy also states that a customer still might find themselves on a Boeing 737 Max in the event of an aircraft swap by the airline. Southwest, after all, maintains an all-Boeing 737 fleet so aircraft swaps are possible, even at the last minute. 

Alaska Airlines

Boeing 737 Max
Boeing 737 Max aircraft of Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines. LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

Alaska's first Boeing 737 Max route scheduled for 2021 is Los Angeles-Portland with the inaugural flight tentatively scheduled for March 1, 2021, according to Cirium data, though the airline says it will also initially serve Seattle-Los Angeles, Portland-Las Vegas, and Seattle-San Diego.

The Seattle-based carrier didn't have the opportunity to fly the Max before the jet's March 2019 grounding but plans to fly the Max 9 variant, based on the 737-900 Next-Generation currently in Alaska's fleet.

A section of Alaska's website details the way forward for the Max, including over 50 hours of flight testing before a paying passenger is flown, though it doesn't offer guidance to passengers who find themselves on the jet.  

An airline spokesperson, however, told Business Insider: "For guests who are not comfortable flying on a MAX, we'll work with them. If they request it, we can move them to a different flight on another aircraft."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump remains silent on massive Russian cyberattack — and almost everything else except his own election

    President Trump has tweeted or retweeted 96 messages so far this week. Not one mentioned the massive cyberattack that U.S. officials suspect was carried out by Russian hackers.

  • AOC accuses Republicans of holding people 'hostage' by blocking stimulus payments

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted Republicans’ handling of coronavirus stimulus talks in a meeting with her New York City constituents, accusing the GOP Senate majority of “fighting against” efforts to get direct payments issued to Americans due to the pandemic. 

  • Pentagon pauses transition meetings, causing concern for Biden's team as it meets 'resistance' in the department

    The Biden transition team is disputing the Pentagon's version of events, saying they were "concerned" by the "abrupt halt" to the meetings.

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • How Trump made 2020 the Year of Disinformation

    COVID-19 and Donald Trump’s election loss will dominate the history books about 2020, but the story connecting those two things and nearly everything else this year was the Republican Party’s adoption of disinformation as one of its primary political strategies.

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Supreme Court denies Kentucky religious school's challenge to COVID-19 restrictions, for now

    The Supreme Court said Thursday it won't order Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) to lift COVID-19 restrictions on in-school classes at Danville Christian Academy or other religious schools, but the justices gave the Christian school the chance to refile its case after the Christmas break. Beshear's order shifted all K-12 schools, public and private, to remote learning until Jan. 4, but schools start their winter break on Friday. "Under all of the circumstances, especially the timing and the impending expiration of the order, we deny the application without prejudice," the unsigned opinion said.Danville Christian Academy, joined by Kentucky's Republican attorney general and several dozen congressional Republicans, argued that while Beshear's order applies to all schools, the judges should compare religious schools not to their public counterparts but to secular businesses like movie theaters and stores that have been allowed to remain open at limited capacity. In that light, they argued, Beshear's order is a violation of their First Amendment religious liberties. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito agreed. "I would not leave in place yet another potentially unconstitutional decree, even for the next few weeks," Gorsuch wrote in a dissent.The Supreme Court has been adjudicating COVID-19 policies affecting religious services, imprisonment, shopping, and election administration since March, USA Today notes, but in recent weeks — since Justice Amy Coney Barrett replaced the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court — "the court's conservatives freed churches, synagogues, and mosques from strict attendance limits imposed by Democratic governors in New York and, by extension, California, Colorado, and New Jersey."More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

  • AOC calls Amazon jobs a 'scam' because more than 4,000 of its employees are on food stamps

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said many Amazon logistics roles provide no financial security because thousands of workers are on food stamps.

  • Should we be worried about the new coronavirus strain in the U.K.? Yahoo News Explains

    News about a new coronavirus variant that was identified in Britain made headlines this week. Dr. Neville Sanjana, a geneticist at the New York Genome Center, explains why viruses mutate and the possible significance of this new variant.

  • Biden may time confirmation votes to protect House majority

    President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to tap several House Democrats for administrative positions is putting Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a politically tough spot, having chiseled away at the party’s already slimming majority and leaving her potentially without enough votes to pass his legislative agenda. Democrats already were heading into the new Congress with a razor-thin margin over Republicans. Pelosi will start the Biden era with a narrow majority, 222-211, with a few races still undecided.

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

  • Donald Trump plans to shut two remaining US consulates in Russia

    The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shut the last two remaining US consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg, just east of the Ural Mountains. The notice was sent to Congress on December 10 but received little attention at the time. That was three days before it was made public that Russian was suspected of a hack into US government and private computer systems that has raised grave cybersecurity fears. It comes as Mr Trump has been urged to condemn Russia's apparent involvement in the massive cyberattack, which is believed to have gone undetected for nine months. Last night, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, said: “The news of the significant and far-reaching cyber-attacks targeting United States government agencies and corporations is further disturbing evidence that malign actors, including Russia, remain intent on undermining our national security and democracy. “Sadly and alarmingly, the Trump Administration has for four years turned a blind eye to Putin’s attacks on our American democracy, including his ongoing efforts to attack our election systems and undermine faith in our democratic institutions. “The era of impunity for our adversaries’ assault on our democracy is over.”

  • Turkish court called 'show trial' as it remands Kavala in jail

    A Turkish court on Friday kept in jail the philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has denied charges of involvement in an attempted 2016 coup and has already been detained more than three years without conviction in what critics call a silencing of dissent. The interim ruling of the Istanbul court, which was crowded with observers including foreign diplomats and opposition politicians, scheduled Kavala's next hearing for February 5 and will hear another witness. Ankara's Western allies have raised concerns about Kavala's detention and the European Court of Human Rights has said it only serves to silence him.

  • Senate investigators fault FAA over Boeing jet, safety

    Boeing improperly influenced a test designed to see how quickly pilots could respond to malfunctions on the Boeing 737 Max, and Federal Aviation Administration officials may have obstructed a review of two deadly crashes involving the plane, Senate investigators say. In a report released Friday, the Senate Commerce Committee also said the FAA continues to retaliate against whistleblowers. The FAA's parent agency, the Transportation Department, has also hindered investigators by failing to turn over documents, it said.

  • Pfizer said it had millions of doses of vaccine sitting in a warehouse because the federal government hadn't told it where to send them

    White House officials told the AP that the doses sitting in Pfizer's warehouse were being held to ensure the first recipients get their second doses.

  • AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who chided top Biden official for calling Republicans ‘f***ers’

    New York congresswoman leaps to defence of Jen O’Malley Dillon

  • Supreme Court conservatives block challenge to Trump's removal of undocumented immigrants from census

    The Supreme Court on Friday decided it's too early to challenge President Trump's attempt to discount undocumented immigrants from the census.Over the summer, Trump issued a dubiously legal executive order that would stop undocumented immigrants from counting toward congressional apportionment and federal funding determined by the census. Several states challenged the move in court, but on Friday, the Supreme Court handed Trump at least a temporary victory.The court's conservatives — three of them appointed by Trump — united in a 6-3 decision, saying the states' challenge was "not suitable for adjudication at this time." The majority added that it expressed "no view on the merits of the constitutional and related statutory claims presented," merely that it was too early to make a decision. The court's liberal justices disagreed, saying "governing statutes, decades of historical practice, and uniform interpretations from all three branches of government demonstrate" that undocumented people can't be excluded from the count.The decision means Trump can try to remove undocumented people from the apportionment count, and that the opposition will have to sue again later if they'd like to stop the changes from taking effect. When first hearing the case in court, several conservative justices seemed skeptical of the Trump administration's arguments for discounting the undocumented.The Trump administration has taken several steps to change the 2020 Census in ways that would likely depress the count of undocumented immigrants and marginalized groups, decreasing funding and congressional seats in left-leaning areas. That included adding a question of citizenship to the survey — a move Trump eventually abandoned.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks