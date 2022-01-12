US airlines say China is forcing them to cancel some flights

FILE - Travelers wearing face masks line up to check in for an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. U.S. airlines say China has blocked more than a dozen recent and future flights from entering the country, which has been tightening already-strict COVID-19 travel restrictions. China ordered the cancellations after some passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on flights that arrived in China in late Dec. 2021, according to industry officials. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
DAVID KOENIG
·2 min read

U.S. airlines say China has blocked more than a dozen recent and future flights from entering the country, which has been tightening already-strict COVID-19 travel restrictions.

China ordered the cancellations after some passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on flights that arrived in China in late December, according to industry officials.

American Airlines said Tuesday that six of its flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to Shanghai in late January and early February have been canceled. United Airlines said it was forced to cancel six flights from San Francisco to Shanghai later this month. Delta Air Lines said it canceled one flight last week and another this Friday to Shanghai.

Airlines for America, which represents the largest U.S. passenger and cargo carriers, said it was discussing the matter with U.S. and Chinese government officials to find ways to minimize the impact on travelers.

The Biden administration had no immediate comment.

The blocking of flights is the latest development in a dispute between the two countries over international flights and rules designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

China has been ratcheting up travel restrictions after recent outbreaks of COVID-19 as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics in early February. China limits capacity on inbound flights — currently to 75% — and requires passengers to be tested before departure and after arriving in the country.

If passengers test positive, the airline that carried them can be forced to cancel two to four flights, depending on the number of positive cases.

Last month, Delta said new requirements for cleaning planes between flights caused a plane bound for Shanghai to return to Seattle. The airline said the new rules extended the time planes would need to sit on the ground in Shanghai, and weren’t workable. The Chinese consulate in San Francisco lodged a protest over Delta’s decision.

In 2020, the Trump administration backed down from a threat to block four Chinese airlines after China agreed to let United and Delta resume limited operations that were shuttered earlier in the pandemic.

Last August, the U.S. Transportation Department limited the number of passengers on four Chinese airlines’ flights to the U.S. after China imposed similar limits on United Airlines. The U.S. said China was putting an unreasonable burden on U.S. airlines for travelers who test positive after arriving in China.

___

Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34 to fully close for North I-25 Express Lanes bridge work

    The closures will take place the nights of Jan. 12-13 and Jan. 17-18 near Loveland.

  • As omicron rages, Stanislaus officials get update on COVID testing, treatment options

    Stanislaus County has a project with a major university to test Modesto and Turlock wastewater for COVID-19 variants.

  • Ethiopian Airlines is profitable as cargo demand booms, CEO says

    Ethiopian Airlines is profitable and cash positive, underpinned by booming demand for air cargo, its chief executive said on Tuesday. The air freight market has been a rare bright spot for airlines over the past two years, with rates rising due to an online shopping surge and pandemic-linked supply chain disruptions driving demand for cargo space. "For us, Ethiopian Airlines, the cargo business is strong and I would say is a breadwinner in the group," CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told a Dubai conference by videolink.

  • Delta Air reports this week, giving investors a first look into U.S. airlines’ performances

    Investors are about to get a first look into a U.S. air carrier's bottom line this week amid ongoing concern about air traveling but hopes that a recovery is in the cards for the new year.

  • Duke and North Carolina basketball schedules have changed. Here are the updates

    Duke’s game at Notre Dame and UNC’s home game against Virginia Tech, both postponed due to COVID-19 issues, have been rescheduled for later this month.

  • Bronx apartment fire: City inspectors previously flagged issues with self-closing doors

    Authorities on Tuesday continued investigating how the smoke spread so quickly, killing 17 people in a devastating apartment fire in the Bronx.

  • US Unemployment Rate Falls For All Workers Except Black Women in December

    While the overall unemployment rate in the United States dipped in December, it, unfortunately, rose for Black women, according to CNBC.

  • Costa Rica hydro plant revivified for crypto mining

    A defunct hydro plant in Costa Rica is getting a new lease on life by powering crypto mining, and bringing clean energy to a rapidly expanding business.More than 650 machines from 150 customers operate non-stop from this plant next to the Poás River, just outside of capital city San Jose.Costa Rica generates nearly all its energy from green sources, where the state has a monopoly on energy distribution.But the government stopped buying electricity due to surplus power in the country, forcing the plant to reinvent itself.Eduardo Kooper is the owner of Data Center CR and the plant."We had a lot of power, but we did nothing with it. We had to pause activity for nine months. We looked for many alternatives - from making fried food, frozen food - everything that used a lot of energy. Just a year ago, someone told me about Bitcoin, blockchain, and digital mining."Kooper, skeptical at first, learned that the crypto mining business requires a lot of energy, much of which comes from fossil fuels.The company invested $500,000 to venture into hosting digital mining computers."Our market is the international miner who is looking for better conditions. That miner is looking for clean energy, cheap energy that is economically viable, and looking for internet connection, where he finds it is where that miner is going to go."Data Center CR, with its three plants, is valued at $13.5 million.So far, all of the company’s clients are local, but its goal is to reach international miners.Costa Rica has been slow to adapt to new technologies, according to Kooper, unlike El Salvador, which became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in September 2021.“By bringing the machine here and hosting it, we, in essence, can provide much cheaper power. That's essentially what we're doing, so the energy is clean, green, and cheaper."

  • American Airlines Sees Better Fourth-Quarter Revenue. Why That’s an Important Sign.

    American Airlines said it expects total revenue to be 17% down on 2019 levels in the fourth quarter, beating its previous forecast of 20% lower.

  • COVID-19 cases are still rising, and hospitalizations in the U.S. may soon hit a record high

    The U.S. is still weeks away from a peak in the number of new COVID-19 cases as the country continues to report soaring rates of new infections due to the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant. More lawmakers are testing positive for the virus, including Reps. Sean Casten (D-Ill.), Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.), Young Kim (R-Calif.), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). “We believe cases in major metropolitan areas on the coasts will likely peak in the next two weeks,” Chris Meekins, a health policy expert and a health care analyst at Raymond James, told investors on Monday.

  • Alaska Airlines and other carriers expected to continue canceling flights as Omicron hits employees

    Airlines have canceled thousands of flights in recent weeks as employees have fallen ill from Covid-19. In the near term, airlines will likely struggle to add the capacity they need to meet rising demand, says an industry analyst.

  • Maya Angelou Is the First Black Woman on the US Quarter

    The United States' new quarter celebrates Maya Angelou, making the poet and activist the first...

  • California schools face funding crisis as student population declines

    Declining enrollment projections in California schools have Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislators reconsidering the state's decades-old funding formula.

  • Flight Attendants: Vax Mandate Could ‘Save Someone’ From Mask-Mad Passengers

    Kent NishimuraFor months, public-health experts have called on the Biden administration to implement a vaccine requirement for domestic air travel in order to slow the spread of the COVOID-19 pandemic. Now, some flight attendants are joining the chorus of those calling for a vaccine mandate for passengers to help slow another fast-growing crisis: increasingly unruly and violent passengers aboard airliners.“If you’re the kind of person who would attack a flight attendant over wearing a mask, it a

  • Not finding what you want at the grocery store again? Here’s why

    Distribution problems and the COVID-19 surge are partly to blame.

  • Wall Street closes higher after Powell testimony eases investors' concerns

    U.S. stock indexes gained ground on Tuesday with Nasdaq leading the advance as investors were relieved that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress did not include any major surprises. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a congressional hearing that pointed to his likely confirmation for a second term in the job, said the U.S. central bank, was determined to ensure high inflation did not become "entrenched." But he added that rather than diminishing job growth, the Fed's tightening plans which include higher interest rates and a reduction in its asset holdings were necessary to maintain the economic expansion.

  • Video of 11-year-old Pikachu fan heartbroken by mom's math homework-themed cake surprise goes viral

    An 11-year-old boy from China burst into tears after receiving a textbook-themed cake on his birthday. The boy’s mother, Ms. Zhang from Jiangsu Province, China, had reportedly promised her son a Pikachu birthday cake; however, she decided to change its design at the last minute as a surprise on Jan. 8. The birthday cake featured small print-outs of a set of textbooks in Mathematics, Science, Chinese and English.

  • Carbon offsets are about to become a lot less attractive to companies

    If regulators take shady offsets off the market, it will be much cheaper for most companies to cut their emissions directly.

  • An LA Taco Bell drive-thru worker was shot and killed by a customer who tried to pay with a fake $20 bill, family says

    Alejandro Garcia was shot after two men tried to pay with what appeared to be a counterfeit bill, his family told ABC 7.

  • Arizona's Havasupai Falls to Remain Closed Until June

    The Havasupai Tribe has made the decision to extend its suspension of tourism.