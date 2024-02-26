US airman dies after setting himself on fire at Israeli embassy

A US airman has died after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC.

The man was identified by police as Aaron Bushnell, 25, of San Antonio, Texas.

Officers from the US Secret Service extinguished the flames before the man was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon with serious injuries.

Before setting himself on fire, he said he would "no longer be complicit in genocide".

In a video that was live streamed on Twitch, the man identified himself and said he was a serving member of the Air Force.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC said that they were "not confirming the authenticity of the video".