US airman who killed himself outside Israeli Embassy was anarchist from religious sect

The US airman who died after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC was an anarchist who grew up in a religious sect, according to reports.

Aaron Bushnell, 25, shouted “Free Palestine” as he burned after dousing himself in flammable liquid on Sunday as a protest against Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Since Bushnell’s death, it has emerged that he grew up in a religious compound in Orleans, Massachusetts, where his parents, Dave and Danielle Bushnell, are long-time members of the Community for Jesus church.

Described as a “charismatic sect” by critics, it has been accused in the past of functioning as a cult that intimidates and controls its followers, which it has disputed.

The church, however, has vociferously supported Israel on social media, reposting messages that strongly defend Israel’s military campaign in Gaza following Hamas’ October 7 attack.

The motivation for Bushnell’s fatal protest is more likely to have been inspired by his personal political beliefs, according to the Washington Post.

Less than two weeks before he arrived at the Israeli Embassy, Bushnell and a friend talked by phone about their shared identities as anarchists and the kinds of risks and sacrifices needed to be effective, the paper reported.

Bushnell did not mention anything self-sacrificial, the friend told the paper. But, on Sunday, Bushnell texted the same friend what appeared to be a farewell message: “I hope you’ll understand. I love you. This doesn’t even make sense, but I feel like I’m going to miss you.”

Another friend, Lupe Barboza, 32, has spoken of Bushnell’s political outlook, recalling meeting him in San Antonio, Texas, at a 2022 event for a socialist organisation. “He knows that he has privilege as a white man and a member of the military,” she told the Washington Post.

Other friends told the paper they had talked with Bushnell about their shared distaste for America’s role in the Israel-Gaza war. But he had not given any indication of his planned protest.

The US air force said in a statement on Monday that Bushnell’s death was under investigation by military officials.

He was described as a cyber-defence operations specialist with the 531st Intelligence Support Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas, and had been in the air force since May 2020.

